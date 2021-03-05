With just under three weeks until the 2021 Association of Students of the University of Nebraska election, there is one student election group running for office.
The Revitalize party is led by Batool Ibrahim, presidential candidate and global studies and political science double major, Taylor Jarvis, internal vice presidential candidate and accounting and economics double major and Patrick Baker, external vice presidential candidate and political science and global studies double major.
The three of them have all met the necessary requirements for signatures to appear on the ballot, and they are all running unopposed.
The group is running on six main pillars: fair fees; adaptive and comprehensive accessibility; true transparency; a renewed focus on well-being; diversity, inclusion and equity; and forward-focused sustainability.
As a tax intern, Jarvis feels she can have an impact in the fees discussion more than past administrations have been able to.
“As an accounting major, I think I am uniquely suited to be able to dive into the fees discussion that is so central to ASUN,” Jarvis said.
The candidates also mentioned their hope to create an emergency fund for students to use through the ASUN reserves.
“It would allow students to apply for emergency funding,” Baker said. “If a student loses a job and they need to pay rent, maybe we can assist them with rent.”
For accessibility, one of the big focuses is making Zoom more accessible for people who can’t look at screens for long periods of time and people who may be hard of hearing by improving class transcripts, Baker said.
Additionally, Ibrahim said transparency between the university and students is one of the most important pillars of this campaign, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We think that university administrators should be constantly communicating with students on all levels, especially when it comes to our health,” Ibrahim said.
All three candidates are looking forward to working on a renewed focus on well-being, Ibrahim said. They want to make students more aware of other resources on campus, such as Big Red Resilience & Well-Being, not just Counseling and Psychological Services, Jarvis said.
“It’s the overarching idea of making CAPS the best it can be but also making sure students are aware of the full gamut of mental health resources that UNL provides so they can make the best choice for them,” Jarvis said.
Diversity, equity and inclusion is also an important issue for the candidates, Jarvis said. This pillar includes making UNL more inclusive and safe for LGBTQA+ students, according to Jarvis.
Campus sustainability is also an area Revitalize would like to improve. They hope to continue work to make campus zero-waste, make biking more accessible by adding more bike locks and racks and continuing to improve recycling on campus, Ibrahim said.
Overall, the executive candidates and those running with Revitalize want to do what their group name is: revitalize the university and the campus.
“Revitalize is a campaign by students for students,” Jarvis said.
Students can vote in the ASUN election on March 23 -24 on MyRED.