The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska is set to discuss two bills, one regarding attendance policies and one regarding the American Opportunity Tax Credit, at their meeting over Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m.
ASUN Internal Vice President Taylor Jarvis previously said she would update a bill she authored last week to provide KN95 respirators to students, but the legislation is not on the docket for this week. Jarvis said she could not comment on the situation due to a pending announcement from the university.
Resolution 9 would have ASUN urge the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Faculty Senate to create more flexibility in instructor’s class attendance policies. The legislation, authored by Sen. Paul Pechous, co-chair of the academic committee, points to a commitment from the Faculty Senate last fall to encourage students in syllabi to stay home from class when they feel ill. In November 2021, the Faculty Senate reversed that decision.
Resolution 8 would encourage ASUN senators to provide information about the American Opportunity Tax Credit to the student body. The bill was authored by Sen. Zachary Wahab-Cheek and highlights that students may be eligible to receive up to $2,500 in tax credit for their educational expenses.
There are no appointments to be voted on this week, and the Zoom link to the meeting is publicly available.