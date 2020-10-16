The Interpersonal Violence Research Laboratory will host a webinar on a safe home program for women who suffer from and have a history with addiction and victimization.
This webinar will take place on Monday, Oct. 19 from 1-2 p.m. via Zoom. This program is open to the public and is free. However, to participate in the webinar, attendees must register by the day before the event.
The Interpersonal Violence Research Laboratory, which is part of the Nebraska Center for Research on Children, Youth, Families and Schools as well as the National Advocacy & Training Network, is hosting the event.
The overall purpose of the webinar is to explain the mission, history and procedures of the Support, Education, Empowerment and Directions program, according to the event registration website.
SEEDs is a transitional housing program, according to MonaLou Callery, the founder and executive director of the National Advocacy & Training Network.
“The housing program is just homes and communities, and very nice homes that women can live [in] up to two years,” Callery said. “We have homes for single women and homes for women with children.”
Callery will be one of the featured speakers during the webinar. Laura Siller, a postdoctoral scholar at CYFS, and Katie Edwards, an associate professor at CYFS and director of the Interpersonal Violence Research Laboratory, will also be featured speakers.
Edwards said she looks forward to seeing a diverse group of attendees at the webinar.
“We really hope that everyone feels invited,” Edwards said. “I think this would be great for students at UNL, especially those who have an interest in these types of topics for their career, for their research, personal interest, so we really hope that it will be attended by a number of people representing a number of different backgrounds, interests and professions.”
In addition to the speakers, there will be time for questions and discussion. There are already around 200 people registered for the event, according to Edwards.
Edwards said she hopes the attendees of the webinar will be able to learn more about how to build recovery homes in communities and understand how and what needs to be done to start it.
“This promising model of a recovery home can be useful to other communities who want to develop similar models within their own communities,” Edwards said. “So understanding how you would get something like this started in your community. What are the resources you need, what are some of the challenges that often arise when running a sober living home and how you overcome those challenges.”.
Callery said this meeting is an opportunity to spread awareness of how the system can provide better care for women suffering from abuse and addiction.
Callery said she hopes this can provide information and education on how people can help someone going through these difficulties.
“There is somebody going through this experience. So [the event] can do nothing but help,” Callery said.