Husker fans might be one step closer to washing down touchdowns and turnovers with a cold one inside Memorial Stadium next fall following the University of Nebraska Board of Regents meeting on Feb. 11.
According to the meeting agenda, two items up for discussion will be related to the sale of alcohol at university athletic events. The first change would allow NU’s president and the chancellors of each institution to authorize the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages at athletic events on the system’s four campuses. A resolution from 1999 currently makes this impossible.
Second, NU will reevaluate its current agreement with the City of Lincoln surrounding the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 5 and 6 to allow for alcohol sales at the event. The arena currently sells alcohol at non-university events, as does Haymarket Park, which the Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball team shares with the Lincoln Saltdogs, an unaffiliated minor league team.
The second change would apply only to the wrestling tournament, according to a release from NU about the agenda. The first, however, would open the door for alcohol sales at all University of Nebraska-Lincoln sporting events down the road, including those at the Bob Devaney Sports Center and Memorial Stadium.
"Opening any university event to alcohol is a question that we will always approach with diligence and care," Carter said in the release. "Our Board and administration have thoughtfully explored these issues for years, together with our athletics colleagues, business teams and others. This proposed policy change is a common-sense first step if we ultimately decide to consider alcohol at any additional athletic events.
The changes would also allow for alcohol sponsorship and advertising on NU campuses with approval from each campus’ chancellor, opening the door for deals similar to the one UNL has with Pepsi.
According to a statement from Trev Alberts, vice chancellor and director of athletics at UNL, the wrestling championship is a prime opportunity to sell alcohol at the arena, as it would be consistent with other Big Ten championships, including a past Big Ten Baseball Championship in Omaha.
“The infrastructure is in place to handle alcohol sales, and we appreciate the Board of Regent’s consideration of this request,” Alberts said in the statement.
Melissa Lee, NU’s chief communication officer, said the changes move toward having parity among alcohol rules across the campuses, as the University of Nebraska Omaha has sold alcohol at Mavericks hockey games since Baxter Arena opened in 2015.
“Candidly, the policies across the university system… campus to campus have been inconsistent for a number of years,” she said.
The regents have been discussing change on this for some time, Lee said, and she doesn’t believe the regents would be discussing these changes unless there was support for them within their ranks. Still, she said, these changes would only lay groundwork for alcohol sales past the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament.
“I would caution: there’s no proposal in front of the president or chancellors, nothing on anybody’s desk that is waiting for a signature,” she said. “Alcohol isn’t happening tomorrow.”
These agenda items come on the heels of a public opinion survey by UNL’s Athletic Department, which asked fans questions about potential updates to the Memorial Stadium experience, including some about the sale of alcohol on game days. Lee described the timing as pure coincidence as the Athletic Department is still compiling that data.
"I want to be clear that beyond the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, we are not currently considering any proposals to introduce alcohol at University of Nebraska athletic events, including Husker football, basketball or baseball games,” Carter said in the release. “Any decision in that respect would come only after the respective chancellor and I have carefully considered the economic case, the impact on the fan experience, and what’s in the best overall interests of the University of Nebraska.”