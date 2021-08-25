University of Nebraska District 2 Regent Jack Stark appeared before a judge Wednesday after being arrested for witness tampering.
He was charged in connection to an athletic trainer charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, according to a report from from Omaha’s KETV7.
Stark won election to the Board of Regents in November 2020, replacing longtime Regent Howard Hawks.
In August 2020, Stark allegedly interfered with a witness in a sexual assault case against Douglas Anders, a former Omaha gym owner and women’s body-building coach, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
The Daily Nebraskan reached out to Stark’s phone number and the person who answered refused to comment.
Melissa Lee, NU’s chief communication officer, said NU is aware of the arrest and is following developments.
In 1973, Stark joined the University of Nebraska Medical Center as a medical psychologist. He served as the sports psychologist for three national championship-winning Husker football teams in the 1990s and has taught on all NU campuses.
This article was updated at 9:44 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, to correct NU's involvement in the matter.