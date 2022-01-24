Robert “Bob” Whitehouse leaves a legacy of mentorship, service and dedication to bettering the state of Nebraska.
Whitehouse, a 77-year-old University of Nebraska Regent Emeritus of Papillion, died Saturday. He served on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents from 2006 to 2018 and served twice as its chair.
Whitehouse was inducted into five hall of fames, the most recent being the Nebraska Sports Hall of Fame in 2018 after serving as the president of the board of directors twice.
NU President Ted Carter referred to Whitehouse as “a public servant in every sense of the word” in a Twitter statement Monday.
Whitehouse had many roles throughout his 47-year career in education, teaching and coaching at Omaha Central High School before later becoming assistant principal and athletic director at Omaha South High School, then principal at Omaha Bryan junior and senior high schools.
“Indeed, Bob was a teacher and coach to all who met him and learned from his kindness, humility and passion for service. Bob was a beloved husband, father and friend, and the impact he leaves on our university and state will last for generations,” Carter said in his post.“In each of his many roles — teacher, coach, principal, regent, volunteer — he approached every task with the singular goal of making a positive difference for students and our communities.”
Regent and Vice Chair Bob Phares first met Whitehouse when they were in the same fraternity at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and Phares said he had been honored to work with him since then.
Whitehouse was focused on how to improve education for the students he served, according to Phares.
“He was very much a guy who was committed to improving things that were around him and very, very committed to education on all the levels,” Phares said.
Tim Clare, a Board of Regents member, said that he believes Whitehouse was “exactly what society needs today: a little bit of love."
“He is one of the most caring, genuine, passionate leaders you will ever meet. He was not a guy who is going to puff his chest,” Clare said. “Instead he’s going to try to work and get consensus.”
Clare said that because Whitehouse was so humble, he knew him for years without ever knowing that he was an athlete, let alone in the University of Nebraska-Kearney Hall of Fame for basketball, track, and field.
“He was so many things, but he was a humble, servant leader if there was ever a definition of one,” Clare said.
While preparing to give a eulogy at Whitehouse’s funeral this upcoming Saturday, Phares said he heard the motto “service above self” and immediately thought of Whitehouse.
“It clicked in my mind instantly — that’s Bob Whitehouse,” Phares said. “I could just think of all kinds of situations where he would be serving and it was the service, not the self, that was the motivation.”
Clare said that Whitehouse was simply “such a great guy” and a leader who will be truly missed.
“When I think about Bob, I think about how lucky heaven is and how unfortunate it is that the Earth and the world lost a great leader like Bob Whitehouse,” Clare said.