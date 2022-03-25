Regan Lauber is remembered as a pure soul who brought immense joy to the people around her.
Grief shrouded family and friends of the Laubers when a 1960s personal plane carrying parents Bill and Christy Lauber of Milford, Nebraska, and their youngest daughter, Regan, of Lincoln, crashed in Grant County, Oklahoma on March 17, 2022.
The three were flying home from Texas after visiting a relative. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the plane was in the air for an hour and 22 minutes before it went down around 4:30 p.m. The OHP said Bill was the pilot of the plane.
Regan, 21, a senior English major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was on track to graduate in May 2022. Terri Pieper, director of marketing and communications at the College of Arts and Sciences, confirmed that Regan will be awarded her bachelor’s degree posthumously and listed among the class of 2022 graduates at the commencement ceremony on May 14.
“She encompassed the best qualities from both of my parents,” Whitney Chrisman, Regan’s oldest sister, said. “She was genuine and kind, very talented in writing.”
An avid reader and writer, Regan was a huge fan of young adult, science fiction and gothic novels. Some of her favorite novels included “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins, “Shatter Me” by Tahereh Mafi and “Everlost” by Neal Shusterman, according to Chrisman. She also wrote a book with her friend, Kyhana Tieken, and was planning to publish it.
“She was beautiful, charismatic, witty, animated, hilarious,” said Chrisman. “I'm gonna miss a lot about her.”
After graduating in May, Regan had plans to move to Texas and live with her sister, Madison, while attending graduate school, according to Chrisman.
For the past 16 years, Regan, like her mother, was heavily involved in dance, Chrisman said. She was a part of the Milford High School dance team and Milford’s Elements Dance Concept where she learned ballet, pointe, jazz, pom, production and hip hop. Later on, she became a dance instructor at a local dance studio.
Chrisman said she wanted people to remember Regan as a driven and hardworking person.
“She took school so seriously,” Chrisman said. “Anytime she'd come to my house, she would be bringing her computer and working on homework and reading books.”
Chrisman said that Regan had the same perspective on death as her father Bill, a licensed funeral director and embalmer, who had been running funeral homes in Friend, Beaver Crossing and Milford, Nebraska since 1992.
“She actually messaged one of her friends and said if she would ever die, she didn't want people to be sad,” Chrisman said. “She would say, ‘Live it up.’”
Kira Taylore, a senior advertising and public relations major, said she had been friends with Regan since their freshman year in 2018. They met in the first class of Taylore’s college career, Introduction to Sociology, and connected instantly.
Taylore said Regan was the best person she had ever met, and they never fought once in the four years they had known each other.
“You can't try to be that good of a person,” she said. “She was super funny and just an all-around really great person to be around.”
“Everybody” by Backstreet Boys was their anthem. The two of them would sing along to the song whenever they hung out. Taylore said Regan was an easygoing person who was always down to join her on out-of-state vacations during semester breaks.
From deep conversations about the future to going to an Orville Peck concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Taylore said that every memory with Regan was a good one.
“I feel like she made me a better friend,” Taylore said. “It's a major bummer – not getting to know her more and being lifelong friends with her. I’m glad I had the time that I did.”
She also said that the people who didn’t know Regan missed out. Tayore said Regan was a caring person and valued loyalty above all else.
When asked what she will miss the most about Regan, Taylore said, “Just her. It really sucks that I'm not going to be able to see her again.”
Bill would always say, “You’re a Lauber!” to whoever in the family that was feeling down or doubting themselves as a way to lift their spirits, according to Chrisman. She said Regan would probably be saying that to her right now.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 25, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lauber Funeral Home in Milford. The Lauber family will be greeting family and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Funeral services for Bill, Christy and Regan will be held on Saturday, March 26, at 2 p.m. at the Milford High School gymnasium on 301 S G Street. The Facebook page Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services will be livestreaming the funeral services.
“My brother and I call her a pure soul,“ Chrisman said. “Her life was cut too short, but we are going to celebrate what she accomplished.”