To make recycling simpler and more efficient at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a recycling pilot program is helping to implement conventional recycling messages and containers throughout campus.
UNL has been recycling on campus for decades, but has not been able to do so for the approximately 57% of recyclables that are going into landfills from trash cans across campuses, according to Morgan Hartman, a project coordinator in the UNL Office of Waste Management and Recycling. Prior to the recycling pilot program, refuse and recycling material collectors gathered materials throughout all campus buildings.
The pilot program, led by the UNL Office of Waste Management and Recycling, began in September 2020 by updating existing waste stations with new bins that include separate compartments for refuse and recycling. Recycling containers are specifically labeled with images of what is able to be recycled, and the bins are located in high-traffic areas inside buildings across UNL’s City and East campuses.
The project hopes to bring solidarity and efficiency to on-campus recycling, according to Hartman, and was established to make recycling a priority at UNL through partnership with Custodial Services.
But as the pilot continues to grow, some students still don’t understand the details. Many students wonder if the contents of the bins are actually being recycled, but Hartman said they are.
“Empty, clean and dry recyclables placed in waste stations in pilot buildings are collected and transported to Green Quest Recycling here in Lincoln,” she said.
Green Quest is a materials recovery facility located in Lincoln “committed to providing quality recovered materials, education in environmental recycling,” according to its website. The facility accepts recyclable materials that go through several phases of sorting, usually by commodity and grade. This allows Green Quest to pick out the contaminants or non-recyclables. Once sorting is complete the materials are baled, sold and shipped to companies to be recycled into new items.
UNL’s pilot recycling program now includes 11 buildings combined around City and East campuses from its original eight in September 2020. Since the recycling pilot program is still in its early stages, more data collection is necessary to make future decisions about the program.
According to Hartman, there has been a decrease in recyclable materials in refuse systems due to the recycling pilot program.
“We have observed an average decrease in the number of recyclables being put into our landfill stream, as compared to pre-pilot waste audit data, and have also generally seen less contamination in our recycling streams,” Hartman said.
In order to keep the cohesive recycling program successful, Hartman said students and faculty should be aware of what they are disposing of and making sure it gets into the correct streams.
“Avoid recyclables that have leftover food, liquid or other non-recyclables,” Hartman said.
Those interested in giving feedback on the recycling program can direct emails to recycling@unl.edu or follow @UNL_OS on social media platforms for updates.
“We believe the successful implementation of this project will serve as a catalyst for the development of a comprehensive and more efficient recycling operation and contribute to the growing culture of sustainability at UNL,” Hartman said.