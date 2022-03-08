Sometimes, in a flock of about 100, you get to feeling trapped. You feel like you’ve seen everything there is to see, know all the small-town gossip, and it’s time for a change. Black 12 is one bighorn ewe that decided to ditch her small-flock roots.
According to researcher Erin Wood, Black 12 and another ewe left their home range together to find more suitable terrain — steep, rocky terrain on which bighorns excel and predators don’t — to have a lamb. As a researcher for Nebraska Game and Parks, Wood watched Black 12 explore places where sheep hadn’t gone before.
Three or four days and 30 miles later, Black 12 and her friend were less than a mile from where they had begun — and according to Wood, that’s where they had their lambs.
Black 12’s journey is living proof of one of the main conclusions of a paper published in late February by a team of University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers in collaboration with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission: Nebraska’s bighorn sheep inhabit smaller regions than most other bighorn populations.
Researchers followed 54 ewes living in Nebraska between 2018-2020, becoming one of the first to investigate the home ranges and movement patterns of bighorn sheep communities in the Northern Great Plains.
Wood, co-author of the study and a wildlife research technician for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, worked with the bighorn sheep as part of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and as a graduate student at UNL. She said the sight of bighorn sheep is enjoyed by hunters and animal lovers.
“The enjoyment is not just the one to two people who hunt them,” Wood said, “but the hundreds of people that are able to come out and just watch sheep.”
According to the paper, Nebraska’s bighorn ewes have smaller home areas than most other bighorns, and while they stick within them, individual sheep vary widely in their day-to-day movement and migration decisions. In addition, the presence of human-built roads increased the size of ewes’ home areas.
The 54 ewes lived between two populations of bighorn in separate regions of Nebraska: Pine Ridge, southwest of Chadron; and Wildcat Hills, southwest of Scottsbluff. According to Nebraska Today, the ewes were equipped with GPS-enabled collars, retrieved intermittently by researchers to collect the ewes’ location data.
Todd Nordeen, big game research and disease program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said bighorn sheep were reintroduced to the state in the 1980s after being driven out by habitat loss and hunting in the early 20th century. Since then, the biggest challenge facing Nebraska’s bighorn sheep has been disease.
This research bolsters the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s understanding of how bighorn sheep live here, and it brings the commission one step closer to their goal for all of Nebraska’s wildlife — a self-sustaining and viable population, according to Nordeen.
John Benson, a UNL assistant professor of vertebrate ecology and leader of the team researching the bighorn ewes, said an emphasis of his work is informing the application of conservation and management strategies. When he was approached by Nebraska Game and Parks to collaborate on this study, he was already aware of some of the challenges facing conservation managers.
“We believe, and there’s good evidence to suggest, that understanding space-use behavior can give us information about patterns that influence mortality and potentially disease transmission,” Benson said in the Nebraska Today article.
According to the research, the tale of Black 12 and her partner may not be so uncommon among bighorn ewes in Nebraska. Researchers reported that Nebraska’s bighorn ewes varied significantly in their individual movements and tendency to migrate, which could be chalked up to their small home ranges and short migration distances.
“You can see some plasticity depending on whatever conditions are occurring at the time,” Wood said. “These two just got a little bit of a wild air and had to take a little journey before having their lambs.”
Before her adventure, Wood said Black 12 was friends with another ewe, Up Down — named after her oppositely-pointed horns. When Black 12 skipped town, she left her friend behind.
According to Wood, when Black 12 returned, Up Down had it within her to forgive and forget.
“I guess they were still good buddies after lambing season,” said Wood.