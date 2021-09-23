September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s REACH Training program encourages students to connect with those struggling with suicidal thoughts.
Also in September is National Suicide Prevention Week, which was Sept. 5-11. Oct. 3-9 is Mental Illness Awareness Week while the day following, Oct. 10, is World Mental Health Day.
At UNL, Big Red Resilience & Well-Being offers opportunities to students, faculty and staff to be trained for the REACH program, according to Connie Boehm, the director of Big Red Resilience.
REACH is an acronym, meaning to Recognize warning signs, Engage with empathy, Ask directly about suicide, Communicate hope and Help suicidal individuals to access care and treatment.
“We promote REACH, which is suicide gatekeeper training,” Boehm said. “We've actually trained 4,000 faculty and staff and students in REACH, which helps you recognize the signs and symptoms to look for.”
REACH, which started in 2018, gives anyone a chance to learn more about mental health and suicide, Hunter Godina, a senior computer science, mathematics and economics triple major and a REACH trainer, said.
“I was part of the first class of undergraduate REACH trainers,” Godina said. “So there's a bunch of people at the university that are certified to give REACH trainings, REACH trainers that is. … [UNL] started a new policy, basically, where they wanted to bring in undergrads to actually give the trainings to each other.”
REACH has trained over 4,000 faculty, staff and students as REACH Gatekeepers and is aiming for around 6,000 this year, Godina said. He said he likes to think students are always able to find someone in a room who could talk them through a suicidal thought or a rough mental health patch.
“One of the coolest things that REACH has done for me is it's shown me how prevalent and useful these tools are for people,” Godina said.
Godina said he empathizes with college students, being one himself and knowing college is a stressful environment. He said it’s hard to know what people are going through in their everyday lives or to know exactly what to do if someone is struggling.
“When you can start to recognize some of those warning signs, and when you can start to have these conversations,” Godina explained. “I mean, it's, even if you're dead wrong, even if you think that somebody is going through something and you are dead wrong, just demonstrating to somebody that you care enough.”
Anyone can be affected by mental illness and die from suicide, Boehm said. There are still stigmas around mental health and the way to get around the stigmas are having those hard conversations. She said REACH helps students connect with those feeling suicidal or just need someone to talk to.
Boehm said college students and young adults are the most likely to struggle with mental health. They are juggling lots of new emotions and experiences, and are often alone for the first time, she said.
In 2019, suicide was the second most common cause of death in ages 10-34 and tenth most common overall for all age groups in the United States, according to data from the National Institute of Mental Health. That year, 47,511 people died by suicide.
There are many signs that show someone is struggling, but some can be difficult to recognize, Godina said. Sometimes party activities can seem like just that, but sometimes it’s deeper than that. Godina said drinking and getting lost in some college activities can show someone is struggling and these activities can be used to cover up deeper feelings.
“What's really cool about REACH is that, at its core, it's about suicide prevention,” Godina said. “It's about equipping people to help individuals and communicate this hopefulness to individuals that are dealing with suicidal ideation. But beyond that, it just equips you to be a better peer and a better friend and a better family member to the people around you.”
If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or your mental health is suffering, you can reach out to UNL’s Counseling and Psychological Services at 402-472-7450 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-271-8255. Both are available 24 hours, seven days a week. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 911.