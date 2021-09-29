Graduate students Megan Cardwell and Alexa Yunes-Koch met in the winter interim session of 2020 in their Mixed Methods Research class and began messaging about frustrating issues they had experienced after they both presented final projects on race and racism.
They moved to create a space where students and community members of color could talk about their experiences with people invested in racial justice. From there, the UNL Racial Justice Alliance was founded.
“Our main goal is to hold space for each other so that we can learn and navigate issues of everyday racism and racial justice,” Yunes-Koch, who studies educational neuroscience, said. “So, our main line of activism is conversation.”
Another goal of RJA is to recognize racism when members encounter it as well as within themselves.
“We’re all programmed in certain ways to understand racism, so we talk through the complexities that come along with it and find the tools and words to interrupt racism when we do encounter it,” Cardwell, who studies communication studies, said.
In the past, meetings were centered around a specific topic, such as microaggressions and code-switching, according to Yunes-Koch. The alliance is now shifting to an open conversation model. They will watch videos about what the group would like to discuss so the conversation can go wherever the group wants to take it.
The way dialogue is set up is very intentional, according to Cardwell. The voices of the people who have experienced racism first are those amplified during meetings. Part of this dialogue is knowing when to speak or when to be quiet for those members who have faced racism firsthand.
“This semester, we’re going to do breakout rooms where we separate students of color and white students to begin the conversation, and then we will all come back together to notice what we noticed differently,” Cardwell said.
The white students who have joined RJA are individuals who have engaged with ideas of racial justice and the power of silence and listening, according to Cardwell.
“We do have an application process, and most of our white members in their applications talk about the fact that they want to come in and learn, instead of teaching,” Yunes-Koch said.
Anyone who wants to join is accepted as long as they come with a learning attitude instead of a teaching attitude, particularly for white members according to Yunes-Koch.
While it is rare, both Cardwell and Yunes-Koch said the alliance has had white students come into the group and try to teach rather than learn. When this does occur, Yunes-Koch said they encourage the student to look for different avenues that would be better for that person.
“Conversation to us is really important and is our main lane, but we acknowledge that it's not the only avenue. The way you're trying to engage may be better suited for somewhere else,” Cardwell said.
Yunes-Koch said the group has around thirty members, which was intentional.
“We're all close-knit, and we trust each other to be vulnerable with one another,” Yunes-Koch said. “We do want the impact to grow as people have more tools to have those conversations and interrupt within their classrooms with their community. So, I think we want our impact to grow more than our numbers.”
The group’s impact spread across campus, including when RJA members supplied water for a protest held by the Afghan Student Association.
Cardwell said that when people are in the classroom, interrupting and speaking up when someone says something unsavory or uncomfortable is crucial to point out so it creates a safer campus.
“We really appreciate people setting aside their discomfort, or giving up some of their comforts, in order to make our campus community and our world a better place,” Cardwell said.
A small action for students can be to follow the RJA Instagram — @unl_rja — so students can engage with the ideas posted.
“We're always trying to share just little tidbits that might make you question how you see something or engage with something,” Yunes-Koch said.
On RJA’s Instagram, there is a link in the bio to buy necklaces, keychains and earrings. The money from these purchases goes back to the Art Bus LNK, which is an organization RJA is passionate about.
“We really wanted to support what they're doing because they're growing a lot and helping a lot of people,” Yunes-Koch said.
Cardwell wants students to know that all of the different efforts to fight against racism work in tandem to create change. Having conversations within RJA not only helps students of color find a community, Cardwell said, but creates a ripple effect where people take these conversations to their friends and family.
Finding the lane, whether that is staying within a student’s comfort zone, utilizing the talents they already possess or putting themselves outside of their comfort zone and learning new things is something the UNL community should know, according to Cardwell.
“We have the tools to fight the revolution, we have everything we need,” Cardwell said. “We just need people to awaken to their own talents and responsibility for us.”