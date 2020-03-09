On the eve of the election, student election group Progress learned it will need to pay $84 for violating a campaign rule related to its Student Organizations Financial Services account.
The Electoral Commission through the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska made its decision after a hearing that began at 4:30 p.m. Monday, which was in response to a complaint filed by Drew Harrahill, the internal vice presidential candidate for the student election group Envision.
According to the complaint, Harrahill saw Progress candidates handing out buttons related to their campaign, even though their SOFS account showed the party did not have any money. Progress’s presidential candidate William Beck said the promotional materials were in-kind donations, meaning the buttons themselves were donated to the campaign and not the money used to buy the buttons. In this instance, Progress candidates bought the buttons and then donated them to the campaign.
During the hearing, Beck said he waited two weeks to file the donation because of the difficulty of working with the SOFS office. The commission decided to require Progress to pay $84 because the SOFS office’s rules state “an organization member shall deposit all organizational monies to the SOFS office within 48 hours after collection or 24 hours for larger amounts.”
Electoral Commission director Katherine Alberts filled out a form in response to the Electoral Commission’s decision, which states that the commission decided to treat the buttons as the funds. The $84 is approximately the cost of the promotional material and will be taken out of Progress’s SOFS account.
The form also states that the Electoral Commission understands the difficulty of working with the SOFS office, but the commission rules need to be followed.
According to Electoral Commission member Jared Long, the $84 will go into an account that has yet to be determined.
Beck said he understood and thanked the members of the electoral commission for their time.