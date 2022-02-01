In the nearly two years since the pandemic began, University of Nebraska-Lincoln professors have strived to remain a source of hope and positivity for students despite facing their own challenges.
Darryl White, an associate professor of trumpet and jazz studies, said he was on sabbatical when the pandemic first began in 2020 but had to instruct his graduate student on how to teach music in a “completely different way.”
“For every instrument in this building, the most important thing we have is our tone quality,” White said. “So to teach sound through Zoom or through Facetime or Skype, whatever it is, it’s just not real. It’s not accurate.”
White said it was a “real frustration” for each music professor to not only teach but to accurately evaluate and grade their students.
“What’s really hard to tell over a computer when you’re playing a trumpet is the articulation. ‘How did the note begin?’” White said. “Sometimes there’s so much delay and distortion. It’s just impossible to evaluate and grade a student accurately because you can’t hear half of what you need to hear to grade them properly.”
Christine Kiewra, an assistant professor of practice in the Department of Child, Youth and Family Studies, said she has had to shift between online, hybrid and in-person teaching throughout the pandemic.
“When we were online, I felt like, ‘Gosh, we were doing our best,’ and students were pretty gracious, and so that made me feel like, ‘I can do this, too,’” Kiewra said.
With shifting between online and in-person teaching, the pandemic reminded Kiewra of why she enjoyed “more traditional” teaching.
“It does just remind me of how much I love teaching in person,” Kiewra said. “I just feel like discussions are richer. It’s a little more relaxed, interactive feel, and that’s the way I want my classes to feel.”
Kiewra said that with her return to large in-person class sizes, it has been difficult to communicate COVID-19 policies and updates to all her students, especially to the large amounts of freshman students she had in the fall 2021 semester.
“It does feel like it’s hard to keep track of all the changes and make sure I’m communicating clearly with students each time it changes,” Kiewra said.
Although Kiewra is happy to be back in the classroom, she expressed continued concerns she has about teaching during the pandemic.
“Of course, it’s always on my mind, like, ‘Am I being cautious enough with COVID[-19]? Is this smart for me to be doing this?’” Kiewra said.
White said that although he misses being able to hug a student after a performance or reach out to a colleague in the hallway, he has chosen to encourage others and his students to not lose hope because of the pandemic.
“The humaneness has been taken out of teaching a little bit,” White said. “However, I feel like we all, and I mean all of us, have really embraced what’s left, and we’ve tried to make it cheerful.”
Kiewra said that when everything changed so quickly in March 2020, she found comfort in her department and its ability to adapt.
“I feel like we all, students and faculty, just pitched in, and we did the best we could with what we had,” Kiewra said.
With the abundance of changes and pandemic concerns, many professors have chosen to remain positive and continue performing their best for their students.
“We’ve chosen to embrace it and make the best of it,” White said. “It’s either that or drown.”