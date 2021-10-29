A Greek Summit, which will address concerns regarding Greek life’s future at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has been pushed back to early spring of 2022.
In a phone call this week, a university spokesperson told The Daily Nebraskan that the summit is being pushed back to early spring because officer elections within Greek life are taking place in the coming weeks.
The summit was first detailed by Chancellor Ronnie Green in an Oct. 12 meeting of the Faculty Senate Executive Committee. All members of the Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association will be required to attend the event, as will their executive leadership teams, advisers, alumni of the houses and house parents.
The summit comes after the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, commonly known as FIJI, and the Sigma Chi fraternity each had sexual assault allegations during the first week of the fall semester.
FIJI has since been suspended through 2026, and Sigma Chi has been placed on a year-long probation.
Patrick Baker, the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska external vice president and member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, said this summit will be a great opportunity for Greek life to come together on campus and work to improve the Greek climate.
At the summit, university leaders will speak to the nearly 300 people in attendance, Baker said. To his understanding, there will also be workshops on preventing hazing, drug overdoses and alcohol overdoses.
Baker said that he’s supportive of the decision to push back the summit until the spring because it will be a good opportunity for the newly elected officers to be able to go into the workshops and understand what needs to be done, allowing them to set a foundation for their terms.
“I think it’s good,” he said. “It’ll be a good kickoff.”
ASUN Chief of Staff Cameron Collier, who is also a member of Greek life, said Greek houses must start by working to fix the on-campus culture and hold Greek houses accountable for their actions.
“I think it’s starting with the culture within the house and making a difference there,” Collier said.
The event is not open to the public or media in hopes of having “candid conversations,” according to the university spokesperson.
Baker understands some people want the event to be open to the public, but he said that in order to have big changes come from this summit there needs to be a safe space for students to come forward and speak.
“I hope that they publish some sort of minutes or some sort of summary of what happens,” Baker said. “I just do hope that there is a follow up and we can understand what they do in that Greek summit.”
Baker said he thinks this a great opportunity for Greek life to improve the UNL community.
“I'm really hoping that a lot of the Greek community takes advantage of this summit,” he said. “I think it's going to be really good for our community at UNL.”