Many employees of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln devote five, 20 or even 60 years of their lives to working for UNL. The Celebration of Service is an annual event that presents service awards to an average of 1,000 employees for every five years they have worked at the university.
The Celebration of Service took place on Nov. 19, but the work for the event does not end. For Marcy Neeman, a facilitator in human resources, planning the event is a cycle that continues yearly.
“There's never really an endpoint,” Neeman said. “The event is over, and then we kind of work. It just kind of flows into the next year. And then we're still kind of working on backtracking. So there's never a finite end date of when this happens, and is really a year round project and a year round job, just because of all that is involved in it.”
Neeman said now through the rest of the holiday season will be a transition time. She will spend the next few months distributing the service awards that were not picked up at this year's event. In fact, she said she is still working on finalizing the distribution of awards from 2020.
Then she will begin working with the vendor, Awards Unlimited, to order everything for next year. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused several issues with the event, largely due to supply chain issues, Neeman said.
“This year we had to do some substitutions,'' Neeman said. “We had a lot of issues where we had certain things that were ordered that weren't quite enough in the warehouse, and we couldn't get them. So our vendor, which is Awards Unlimited, worked really hard to make sure that our people got their awards, because it's very important to people.”
Neeman graduated from UNL in 2005 with a degree in sociology. She had a certificate in gerontology and planned to get a nursing home administrator certificate, she said. However, in college she started working the front desk at a hotel and loved it, Neeman said.
She worked in the hospitality industry for 10 years in different management positions in hotels across Lincoln. She began to work at UNL in 2013 and said she was sad to leave the hospitality industry. However, she said she finds her current role a good fit for her organizational skills, experience and education.
“I get to use a lot of my experience in hotels on working with people in customer service and being able to talk to a lot of different people,” Neeman said. “And then I am also able to just have that work-life balance which is huge to me.”
Neeman took over planning the event in 2018 when most of the planning for that year had already been completed, she said. She has been in charge of planning the 2019 and 2018 event.
“I rely on a lot of different people across campus to help me with that,” Neeman said.
Annette Wetzel, executive director of special events and protocol at the Van Brunt Visitors Center, works alongside Neeman’s department to plan the event. Wetzel said her department coordinates the logistics of the event, from catering to parking. Wetzlel’s department also works with University Communications to plan videos profiling employees who had been at the university for 50, 55 and 60 years. Wetzel said it takes a team effort to get everything done.
“Human resources have a huge overwhelming job on getting all the service awards to everyone,” Wetzel said. “It's a big, big job and it took their whole staff. I mean, we had to set up the day before just to get the coliseum ready. But they also had set up the day before just to get all the awards there.”