The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced faculty, student employees and staff are now eligible for a Pfizer booster shot.
Booster clinics will be held through October by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, according to the announcement. In order to qualify for the shot, individuals must have received their second dose six or more months ago.
Those eligible and interested must schedule an appointment and bring their vaccination card, according to the announcement. There may be a 15 minute wait.
Individuals can attend a clinic on Oct. 16 at 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Southeast High School, Oct. 20 at 8 a.m-5 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena or Oct. 23 at North Star High School from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., according to the release.
Deb Fiddelke, UNL chief communication & marketing officer said, “It's a great opportunity for those in our community to get a booster if they choose to do so.”