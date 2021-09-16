Charles “Chuck” O’Connor announced he will step down as dean of the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts effective Jan. 3, 2022. After that date, he will return to being a faculty member in the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film, according to Nebraska Today.
O’Connor has been dean at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln since 2012. Over his tenure he created two new bachelor programs, established new scholarships, engaged in diversity initiatives, oversaw the renovation of a number of Hixson-Lied facilities and helped raise $20 million as part of the $57 million investment that went into building the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts.
“Now, at 10 years, I feel assured that we are on track to achieve all that we set out to do,” O’Connor said in the article. “I am forever grateful to the faculty, staff, students, university leadership and our community of supporters for the opportunity they gave me to lead this special college.”
According to Nebraska Today, an interim dean for the Hixson-Lied college will be announced soon. The search for its next permanent dean will begin once a committee is established.