Despite the fact that nearly half of U.S. LGBTQA+ adults are religious, many in this community of people have felt excluded from churches. From his own journey with his sexuality and religion, Pastor Noah Hepler spoke on integrating queer identities in the world of Christianity.
Guest speaker Pastor Noah Hepler from the Church of Atonement in Philadelphia and guest on the Netflix series Queer Eye spoke at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Lutheran Center, leading the discussion at the Queerness and Christianity event. UNL’s LGBTQA+ Center hosted this event on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.
Hepler said he always knew he was battling with an internal conflict about sexuality throughout his life but would distance himself from engaging in those thoughts. He had a heterosexual marriage for six years about a decade ago, but as he discovered more of his true identity in the LGBTQA+ community, he said guilt loomed over him for some time.
“She [ex-spouse] was the first person I really came out to, and she deserved that,” Hepler said. “At that point, I was still wrestling with self-acceptance. In my mind, the script is ‘I'm ruining another person’s life and why am I doing this.’”
Hepler said he felt removed from himself despite being a pastor who preaches about finding God even in the most unexpected ways
“I wouldn’t look at my own life with that lens. I was denying myself that,” Hepler said.
During his presentation, Hepler shared many moments of his experience on Queer Eye, a Netflix series where gay professionals in fashion and lifestyle give makeovers to guests. Hepler said one of his most liberating moments on the show was a conversation on the relationship of guilt and shame as a Christian that he had with culture expert and TV host Karamo Brown.
“I accepted the fact that the church had hurt me, and that’s why I cried. I needed to hear that,” Hepler said.
After reflecting on coming out, Hepler spoke of his dissertation research in historical theology that revolutionized his Queer Eye experience and reintroducing himself.
Hepler said that the politics surrounding these spiritual spaces are harming many Christians even to this day. He said he receives several messages from people wishing for a church that operates from a place of love.
“Queer Eye set me up to experience what the church ought to be like for myself. This is my shtick now, trying to get the church to give up on protecting yourself. When the church is in a position of privilege, it does not need to defend itself against made-up atmospheres. It needs to stand with the person that’s actually being attacked,” Hepler said.
He said he studied the lost letters of St. Augustine of Hippo, one of the most significant Christian theologians, and understood that St. Augustine’s voice was silenced by the church and the Roman Empire when social issues were discussed. Realizing that he was being used for propaganda, St. Augustine discussed that the church has its own politics. Hepler said understanding these letters helped him gain a new perspective as a representative of the church.
Hepler conducted a Q&A session at the end with students and other guests that came to the event. Many asked about works that have inspired Hepler and how members of different churches can encourage the representation of LGBTQA+ in Christianity. He encouraged everyone to work together and start by building small, supportive communities of virtue to continue the mission of inclusivity of all individuals.
“You have more influence than you think. Have conversations with people and share where you’re coming from,” Hepler said.