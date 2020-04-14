Employees at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who are no longer going to campus are unable to get refunds on parking.
Although students at UNL received a rebate on their parking permits, faculty and staff will not. The UNL COVID-19 resource page said Parking and Transportation Services are entirely funded through permits. The page said all utilities, maintenance, staff salaries and outstanding debt payments are funded through this mechanism. The main reason that faculty and staff aren’t going to receive refunds on parking is due to UNL wanting to protect people’s jobs.
“It is our utmost goal that we do not lay off employees during this crisis,” according to the page. “... This decision was not made lightly, but we needed to ensure continuity of operations and funds to pay for ongoing costs.”