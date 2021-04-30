As students were forced to spend more time at home or within their residence halls due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some decided to invest in houseplant collecting, gardening and planting, which has become a trending hobby, according to the New York Post.
Sarah Wulf, a junior horticulture major and president of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Horticulture Club, said that with the stressors brought on from COVID-19 and a semester with no breaks, plants can serve as a distraction. The easiest plants students tend to care for, she said, include succulents and pothos plants because they are low maintenance.
Many research studies have shown numerous benefits of gardening, according to Psychology Today. These studies reveal that the satisfaction of taking care of a living being has a profound effect on mental health.
Gardening transforms people into nurturers and gives them a sense of responsibility, which is associated with boosted self-esteem, the Psychology Today article said. The rhythmic tasks of planting, such as weeding, trimming and sweeping, can elevate the ebb and flow of creativity in people’s minds and decrease anxiety.
“It’s like having a pet,” Wulf said. “It’s therapeutic and fun, and it creates this feeling of being responsible.”
Wulf said one of the biggest events the club hosts is its annual Valentine’s Day succulent sale.
The sale is quite popular among students because of how inexpensive and manageable it is to care for these plants, according to Wulf.
“I think it’s just popular because people want to have something to take care of that they’re allowed to have in their dorms,” she said. “From personal experience, I like to have plants around because I like the life in my room. It’s a nice meditative task.”
Association of Students of the University of Nebraska external Vice President Patrick Baker, has advocated for more mental health awareness on campus.
This past year under the 2020-21 ASUN administration, he devised strategies as co-chair of Campus Life and Safety Committee to support students, such as giving them opportunities to grow plants in their dorms.
Baker said the committee partnered with the Horticulture Club on these efforts. On Oct. 12, 2020, two days after World Mental Health Day, the groups hosted a small booth and gave 100 small plants to students for free. The turnout was significant, he said, and the event was one of ASUN’s most successful during the 2020-2021 year.
According to Baker, an overwhelming majority of people showed great enthusiasm and told him having plants has benefitted their productivity and stress levels.
“The amount of people that walked up and said they have a little garden around their desk or around their room was just very amazing,” he said. “Some people talked about how they’re getting a tenth plant, and they never expected to be so interested in growing their collection.”
Being in lockdown has granted everyone, including students, a lot of free time to start something new in their lives. Baker said that by getting involved in gardening, more students have been able to alleviate their stressors and feel closer to the environment.
“Many scientists and mental health professionals encourage gardening,” he said, “because you literally grow closer to nature, and you get to connect with something that’s living and breathing during this period of isolation.”