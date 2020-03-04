Editor’s note: The Daily Nebraskan’s editor-in-chief Karissa Schmidt had no part in the reporting, writing or editing of this story.
For four years straight, only one student election group campaigned to represent students through the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska. A debate between parties wasn’t necessary — until now.
On Thursday, March 5, The Daily Nebraskan will host a debate between the two student election groups, Envision and Progress, from 7-8 p.m. in the Nebraska Union Auditorium. Jared Long, a member of the electoral commission and ASUN’s current internal vice president, said two representatives from Progress and three from Envision will answer questions from The Daily Nebraskan and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln community.
The Daily Nebraskan editor-in-chief Karissa Schmidt said students who want to be involved should attend the debate or watch the livestream on either Facebook or Instagram. Students can also submit questions through The Daily Nebraskan’s Curious Cornhuskers initiative or through the livestream.
“ASUN is so important because they make a lot of decisions,” Schmidt said. “A lot of what they do controls what goes on at the university, and they do a lot of stuff to benefit the university, so they tackle those big problems and work [with] the university to solve them.”
According to Schmidt, any student can ask a question through Curious Cornhuskers by visiting its website or tweeting questions at The Daily Nebraskan using the hashtag #CuriousCornhuskers.
During the debate, one of the three moderators will ask the question on the students’ behalf. Students on the livestream can submit questions during the debate as well.
Long said the debate is part of the election process, and he seeks to facilitate a fair, constructive election and encourages students to get involved.
“Whenever administrators on campus want the input of students they approach ASUN,” Long said. “We do a pretty good job of recognizing when we aren’t in the correct capacity to speak on some issues, so having people involved with the organization gives us the opportunity to connect administrators with relevant students and organizations.”
Long said he recommends students voice their opinions about the election because ASUN is seen as representatives of the student body, and they make decisions based on how student fee dollars are spent.
“I think this is an opportunity to set a really good precedent …” he said. “I think that will encourage more involvement with student government in the future and to help people feel more inclined to run because they then know that students do care.”