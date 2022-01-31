The omicron and delta variants of COVID-19 continue to spread across students at UNL. Through mandatory re-entry testing and the university’s request that students living in on-campus residential buildings get tested between Jan. 23-28, the number of students quarantining and isolating has increased.
Deb Fiddelke, chief communications and marketing officer for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said the terms “quarantine” and “isolation” are not the same.
She clarified that isolation means someone has tested positive and must isolate, or completely avoid contact, for five days after the test or after symptoms. After that, if students don’t exhibit any symptoms, they’re allowed to attend class and pick up their own meals for the next five days.
Students should wear their masks at all times in public spaces regardless of their testing status, according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Students are then allowed to return to their homes at the 10-day mark.
Quarantine means someone has been in contact with someone who tested positive. The same restrictions apply, according to the CDC guidelines, but students don’t have to move to different residential areas. Those who are vaccinated are not required to quarantine.
There has been growing concern that residential buildings allotted for students who need to isolate or quarantine will fill up. However, Fiddelke said the Piper wing of Neihardt Hall has been the primary area for students to isolate since the beginning of the pandemic. More recently, Sandoz has been added to available empty space. If both buildings have been completely maximized, Fiddelke said there’s a contingency plan for students.
“We haven’t had to utilize those [plans] yet,” Fiddelke said. “We’re getting into a phase where the students who initially had to isolate are going to roll out.”
Keyla Fabela, a freshman elementary education major, tested positive for COVID-19 within the first week of the spring semester. She stayed at Sandoz for the first five days and was then moved to Piper. During that time, she and most students there had roommates.
Fabela said she received an email that Sandoz was cycling out the people who had been there for five days already to bring in students who had just tested positive. She said it was easier to separate people who were in total isolation and needed food services from the students who were allowed to leave the building to get their own food
“I heard that after the first five days, you’re not contagious anymore, but I don’t get why they let us go to classes and not to our dorm rooms,” Fabela said.
Oscar Murcia, a freshman electrical engineering major, was in quarantine for the past 10 days, but he was allowed to stay in his own room. He quarantined with limited interaction with his roommates.
“Quarantine does really suck because I couldn’t talk to anybody,” Murcia said. “I hope the rate of students testing positive decreases this week.”