Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts confirmed Nebraska’s first case of the novel coronavirus Friday.
According to the Lincoln Journal Star, the patient is a 36-year-old woman who did not contract the disease while in Nebraska and recently traveled to the United Kingdom. The woman was reported to the emergency department at Methodist Hospital in Omaha on Thursday with a 12-day respiratory infection, according to the Star.
The patient is “seriously ill” and is being transferred to the biocontainment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, according to the article. Ricketts said state epidemiologists are trying to track the patient’s movements over the last few days, and it is unclear at this time who she may have come in contact with.
Leslie Reed, public affairs director for University Communication at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said UNL has been preparing for the disease for many weeks in order to minimize its impact and protect the campus and general community.
All UNL-sponsored international travel for the Spring 2020 semester has also been cancelled.
“We’re going to continue to prepare,” Reed said. “Obviously, the situation remains very fluid.”