This week, various organizations will host events across campus designed to allow “reflection and action toward a better appreciation of and respect for the dignity of every person,” according to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
“This week is designed to engage the campus and the community on legacies and the life of Dr. King,” Nkenge Friday, assistant vice chancellor for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, said. “We are looking for campus community involvement around issues of equity and inclusion. This week is really dedicated to igniting conversations.”
On Monday, students can pick up a free “Hate Will Never Win” face mask at the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center from 12 to 5 p.m., according to Charlie Foster, assistant vice chancellor for Inclusive Student Excellence and director of the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center. The Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Services is providing the face masks.
According to Foster, Tuesday’s event is a special edition of Dish It Up, where members of the Psi Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. will discuss the inauguration of the newly elected presidential administration. The virtual event will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. via Zoom.
“Dish It Up gives our campus community an opportunity for civil discourse on topics that we might not otherwise discuss,” Foster said in an email. “Through these discussions we learn about the perspectives of others.”
A virtual panel from the African and African American Studies Program of the Institute for Ethic Studies will discuss violence and liberation in the U.S. and South African Freedom Movements on Wednesday, from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
Thursday’s events include the virtual MLK Commemoration Celebration, featuring Dr. Bernice A. King, MLK’s daughter, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to Friday. At the commemoration, the Chancellor’s “Fulfilling the Dream” Award will be presented.
In addition, OASIS will be hosting a watch party from 7 to 8 p.m. of the “I Had a Dream” episode of The Proud Family.
On Friday, University Career Services, The Combs Honor Scholars and the W.E.B. Du Bois Honor Society will host a virtual discussion from 12 to 1 p.m. about economic justice and ways to eliminate the opportunity gap, according to Foster.
“I am excited that we can bring the platform and dedicate the entire week to conversations,” Friday said. “We are starting the semester with the right conversations and setting the tone for the campus.”