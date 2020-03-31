As the University of Nebraska-Lincoln transitions to remote learning, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion held a webinar on how to continue inclusive excellence principles in the virtual classroom.
The virtual seminar was held via Zoom on Monday afternoon and hosted by Nkenge Friday, assistant vice chancellor for strategic initiatives in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and Gwendolyn Combs, director of faculty diversity and inclusion. Both said the most important element going forward is providing support for one another.
“We’re in a period of time that we have to prepare for the unexpected and to expect the unexpected,” Friday said. “It’s important to start communicating openly with one another, with our loved ones, with our students, and then to listen.”
In the meeting, Friday and Combs presented information on how to continue advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion in the classroom and continuing to build a classroom community, even though classes are no longer meeting in person.
Friday said some students are being hit harder by the changes than others, in part due to the disparities in access to resources.
“Many of our students, of course, ourselves included, did not sign up for online classes, so this will be an adjustment period,” Friday said.
Combs said faculty can conduct informal assessments, similar to what some faculty do at the beginning of the semester, to learn what they can do to best meet student needs and help them adapt to the online environment.
Faculty should continue to be transparent about their classroom policies and expectations and inform students of their availability, according to Combs. Some students may feel disconnected, lost, vulnerable or uneasy, she said, but faculty can continue to help students feel like they belong and have someone at UNL they can turn to for support.
“Faculty have to be intentional, you have to be flexible,” Combs said. “You have to have the opportunity for students to engage in material in a number of different ways.”
Working to build the classroom community should be consistent, but faculty should be careful not to create additional barriers.
“Building rapport and community is going to be extremely important right now,” Combs said. “Our students have been pretty much yanked out of familiar settings in terms of how they receive instruction and being forced to use some different modalities.”
Combs said faculty should continue to make sure their teaching environments are inclusive for all students by setting a tone of inclusivity. She said developing and teaching students to be aware of classroom identities, both visible and invisible, and addressing tensions civilly will lead to success.
Friday also outlined four assessment strategies for faculty to consider when moving forward to help evaluate student proficiencies in their courses and reduce stress.
These strategies include offering alternative grading options, grading based on effort, personalizing feedback and having smaller assignments worth less points as opposed to a single, larger assignment.
“If we can offer those alternatives to our grading, that alleviates many of the stress elements, but also it allows students to actually see a light in the tunnel,” Friday said. “To see themselves actually modeling and going through the course and growing throughout.”
Combs said virtual learning environments will require professors to intentionally practice inclusive excellence and said faculty do not need to lower expectations for what they anticipate from students. Instead, the ways those expectations are accomplished may need to be evaluated.
Some students may also hesitate to reach out for help, according to Combs, and faculty should be proactive, intentional and responsible in providing support.
“In this environment, where we don’t have eyes on the students, we’re not necessarily seeing them twice a week or once a week, we have to develop ways to let them know that asking for help is expected,” Combs said. “Not that it’s okay, but it is expected for them to ask for help and that you are available to help them and to guide them and getting the resources and the information that they need.”
Friday said the Office of Diversity and Inclusion will continue to provide resources for faculty to help promote inclusive excellence.
At the end of the day on Tuesday, Friday said the Office of Diversity and Inclusion will answer any remaining questions not answered during the webinar and send a copy of the recorded session to participants.
Members of the UNL community are together in adjusting to the changes caused by COVID-19 and the office is working to promote support, Friday said.
“We are at a very unprecedented period in our history,'' she said. “When we show more empathy and compassion, we can transform our classes, but we can also show our students that we are with them in this regard and that we also care about their overall well being.”