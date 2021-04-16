One month after the deadly shootings in Atlanta, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s OASIS hosted a virtual Stop Asian Hate Vigil to spread awareness about the increase of hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.
Tamayo Zhou and Meena Pannirselvam, graduate students studying educational administration, were the main organizers of the event hosted by the Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Services, which took place Friday night via Zoom because of inclement weather.
“We believe it’s an important matter that everyone needs to be a part of it,” Zhou said.
Pannirselvam said the event is important now because not many people are taking initiative on what she says is a needed subject.
The vigil began with a few moments of silence to honor the deaths of all Asian Americans who have suffered from anti-Asian racism.
“I hope we can remember the weight of it and the gravity of what’s been lost to carry us forward to stop Asian hate,” Julia Reilly, an assistant professor of practice in the School of Global Integrative Studies and in human rights and humanitarian affairs, said.
Several Asian and Asian American speakers detailed their experiences with racism growing up in the United States, with at least one of the speakers getting choked up over the treatment they have faced.
One of the speakers, Diane Choi, a sophomore marketing major, said people need to be mindful of the bias against Asians that exists, including in states like Nebraska where there’s a smaller Asian population. Choi also spoke about an anti-Asian hatred protest she organized last weekend and the criticism she faced, such as people saying there are barely any anti-Asian hate crimes present in Nebraska.
“It may not be as prevalent as in other places, but for me, it was about why does it have to get to the extent of brutal beatings and murder to speak on these issues?” Choi said.
Many speakers, such as Jennifer Âu, a junior mathematics major, spoke about the model minority myth that Asians and Asian Americans suffer with. Âu defined it as a fallacy that implies Asian Americans are not enduring racism because they are seen as successful immigrants.
“This creates unfairness to Asians by justifying that racism against Asians isn’t that bad because Asians are successful,” she said. “For so long we have ... repressed these feelings and have brushed it under the rug. For many years we have been taught to be silent and compliant with mistreatment because we can always work harder to overcome it.”
Following speeches, attendees had the option of joining four breakout rooms on Zoom. There was a call for action group, a dialogue group, a group where people could share their experiences and a meditation group.
In the call for action group, many attendees spoke up to share what they do and what other people can do to fight the discrimination that many Asian people are experiencing, such as donating to organizations and standing up for people facing discrimination.
People put links in the Zoom chat to places where donations can be made and what people can do when they see discrimination, such as standing up for others and correcting people when they say inappropriate things .
The dialogue group was led by Charlie Foster, assistant vice chancellor for inclusive student excellence and director of OASIS. She gave all the participants an opportunity to discuss their thoughts and feelings regarding the night’s speeches.
Karen Wills, University Program Council program coordinator, spoke about her experiences being half Asian and half white and how others can be an ally for Asians and other marginalized groups.
“Tell them it’s inappropriate. Chinese fire drill? Terrible. Mexican standoff? Bad,” Wills said. “It hurts people, and if it’s a joke that happened in your family, it needs to go away. It’s about offering support and educating ourselves. That’s where it’s got to start.”
The group discussed strategies to offer more support and decided to support authors and bookstores run by people of color to spread the knowledge of different cultures.
Michael Coonce, a junior broadcasting major, gave the final speech of the evening, detailing the discrimination he and his family have had to endure.
Coonce began with a story of his adopted Korean American mother, who experienced extreme racism as an adolescent for speaking her native tongue and how that impacted her ability to embrace her culture.
His mother raised him without teaching him certain aspects of their culture out of fear of facing discrimination, he said. Because of the bigotry he endured, he struggled with assimilating and finding acceptance, and he said the protests on campus, along with events bringing light to the matter, have made him proud to be part of the UNL community.
Pannirselvam and Zhou shared a guide for students to get involved in the call to action to UNL to support, care for and protect its Asian Pacific Islander Desi American community.
“If you can just team up with another person and continue the movement, I think it will be a much bigger change we are looking at,” Zhou said.