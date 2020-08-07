University of Nebraska-Lincoln students will need to complete COVID-19 Student Training before in-person classes begin on Aug. 24, per an email sent to students this afternoon.
Laurie Bellows, vice chancellor for student affairs, informed UNL students that they will have to complete the online course, which teaches students coronavirus terminology and symptoms. The training is 40 minutes long and can be accessed by logging in with a students’ UNL credentials.
Additionally, the training will alert students of what to do if they feel ill and how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the email. After completing training, students are being asked to complete their Cornhusker Commitment, a pledge to protect the Husker community during an unprecedented fall semester.
“Taking precautions is extremely important,” Bellows said in the email. “If each of us does our part, we can help continue to offer an in-person experience.”