The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will meet Friday following intense backlash over the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s efforts to fight racism and promote racial equity.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has encouraged those opposed to UNL’s Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity action plan — the Commitment To Action Toward Its Journey — to contact regents and attend Friday’s meeting.
Both NU President Ted Carter and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green have defended the plan from these criticisms, which have come internally from Regent Jim Pillen, a candidate seeking the 2022 Republican nomination for Nebraska’s governor, as well as two state senators who called for Green’s resignation.
Many opponents linked the plan to critical race theory, connecting its creation to the regents’ failure to pass a proposed resolution brought forth by Pillen in August to ban its imposition in university curriculum, training and programming.
At that meeting, more than a dozen community members testified for and against the resolution.
A student-led coalition encouraging the university to “divest,” or remove all investments in fossil fuels, is also expected to be in attendance. The group, Divest NU, has outlined four new demands for NU and encouraged people to testify in support.
Organizers have planned a rally to begin at 8 a.m. in front of Varner Hall where the meeting will take place in support of divestment.
The board will also consider multiple upcoming construction proposals totalling more than $130 million for UNL, including projects for the Lied Center for Performing Arts and Westbrook Music Building.
Many of the proposed renovations are part of Carter’s deferred maintenance package — an agreement the Nebraska Legislature passed earlier this year to provide state funds alongside NU funding to address millions in facility repairs.
According to Nebraska Today, an initial plan through 2025 has UNL officials aiming to complete $216 million in building upgrades statewide.
“We are grateful for the tremendous support from our state senators and their commitment to our long-term capital renewal plan,” Green told Nebraska Today. “This is a vitally important investment that will benefit generations of Husker students, researchers and instructors.”
The proposed $25.5 million renovation and addition to the Lied Center will add approximately 16,600 square feet to the southeast section of the center, according to the meeting agenda. This new space will include a new entrance, box office and green room, as well as vertical circulation, donor event space, education space and education administration.
The program statement states UNL officials are pursuing a state grant to assist in funding, but the project will be delayed if this grant or matching private funds are not acquired.
Construction is proposed to start in June 2022 and be completed in August 2024.
Regents will also consider a $75 million full replacement of the Westbrook Music Building in the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.
The current building, which houses the Glenn Korff School of Music, was not designed with many features expected in music instructional spaces, according to the program statement. This includes wide corridors, level changes, sound and light locks or other acoustic isolation measures, quiet HVAC systems and adequate storage, rehearsal and performance spaces.
The replacement facility would be built on the west side of the existing building. Once finished, the old Westbrook structure would be demolished and converted into a new green space.
Construction is proposed to start in May 2023 and finish in May 2025.
Vice Chancellor and athletic director Trev Alberts is sponsoring a $10 million increase to the North Stadium Expansion Project at UNL.
The proposal would bring the total budget to $165 million and is due to “unavoidable impacts” brought on since December 2020.
The board will also consider nearly $35 million in renovations to Kimball Recital Hall, Pershing Military & Naval Science Building, Bessey Hall and Morrill Hall.
The Kimball project would cost $15.180 million and could begin in summer 2022 and be completed in summer 2024.
The Pershing project would cost $10 million and could begin in spring 2022 and be completed in fall 2023.
The Bessey project would cost $9.325 million and could begin in summer 2022 and be completed in fall 2024.
The Morrill Hall project would cost $9.265 million and could begin in spring 2022 and be completed in fall 2023.
All four timelines will be finalized as the construction process continues and are subject to change.
Carter is also presenting interim appointments for official approval. These include Bob Wilhelm to be UNL’s interim executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, effective Nov. 20, 2021, and Mary LaGrange to be UNL’s interim vice chancellor for business and finance, effective Jan. 3, 2022.
The Board of Regents will convene for its final scheduled meeting of the semester at 9 a.m. in Varner Hall, 3835 Holdrege St. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed at nebraska.edu.