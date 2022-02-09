The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will meet Friday to consider changing NU’s policy on alcoholic liquor consumption and sales at university events.
Under the proposed policy, the NU system would negotiate a change to its lease and operating agreement with the city regarding alcohol sales at UNL athletic events, according to the meeting agenda.
Since 1999, the Board of Regents has banned the sale and consumption of alcohol at athletic events unless permitted by the current regent policies. The proposed amendment would allow for each campus to consider the dispensing, sale and consumption of alcohol. The first collegiate event where alcohol would be sold and consumed, if the amendment is approved, will be the Big Ten Conference Wrestling Championships on March 5-6 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Regent Vice Chair Bob Phares, who will assume the role of chair from District 6 Regent Paul Kenney at Friday’s meeting, said he will support the change.
“I think what we’re attempting to do is get something that’s universal to all campuses so there’s a standard procedure,” Phares said. “What was really driving the bus, I think, for the timing at this point was the fact that we’re hosting the Big Ten Wrestling Conference meet at UNL, and it’s typical and common for them to have alcohol available at that event.”
According to Phares, there are no other proposals being considered to expand alcohol sales, though this new agreement could open the door for sales at other events.
In December, NU President Ted Carter introduced amendments to the board’s standing rules related to public comment, where members of the public can testify before and address the regents.
Melissa Lee, chief communication officer for NU, said Carter will also provide his usual remarks at the board meeting, which will include comments on the economic impact study of NU system that Paul Umbach — the founder and president of Tripp Umbach, a leading national firm in economic impact studies — will deliver to the board. Lee said Carter will also address proposals brought forward to the Nebraska Legislature for American Rescue Plan Act funding for NU and the proposal to allow alcohol at university events.
These changes would provide an option for individuals to submit written testimony, remove a 30-minute maximum to public comment and reduce the time each person can speak to up to 3 minutes.
The board will also consider approving the acquisition of property located at 1030 Q St., which is currently occupied by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. If approved, the acquisition of the property will enable the Westbrook Music Building replacement. The university would also enter a 10-year term lease with the LDS Church for space on campus if the proposal is approved.
Regents will also consider the sale of Colonial Terrace at 33rd and Starr Streets, which is currently managed by University Housing and is reserved for couples with children or single custodial parents. The property was purchased in 1956 at $105,000 and is now appraised at $3.744 million as of November 2021 by Kubert Appraisal Group.
Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature Mike Hilgers will provide an update into the ongoing legislative session, according to a news release.
The regents will also internally elect a new vice chair.
The regents will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Friday at Varner Hall, 3835 Holdrege St., and be live streamed here. Individuals wishing to testify before the board on items not on the agenda must provide at least 24 hours notice to the board’s corporation secretary.
Zach Wendling contributed to the reporting of this article.