Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Cloudy and windy during the evening with a few snow showers developing late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy during the evening with a few snow showers developing late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%.