University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced Thursday that tuition rates for academic years 2021-22 and 2022-23 will remain the same.
However, tuition rates for the 2020-21 academic year will increase by approximately 2.75% for in-state and 3.75% for out-of-state students as those rates were previously approved by the Board of Regents and are not subject to the tuition freeze, according to Carter. The move to do so, he said, is to focus on affordability and accessibility for all students.
“This rather unprecedented move serves a purpose for giving some predictability and holding faith with our principal constituents for whom we serve, and that is our students,” he said.
COVID-19 continues to have an effect on everyone, Carter said, but there is a need for hope, faith and predictability. While some students are questioning what the cost of education should be, Carter said NU will be transparent when reviewing tuition and credit hour costs.
Unemployment rates continue to increase in the state and across the country, and Carter said there will be a need for an educated workforce.
“We can’t afford not to do this,” he said. “This is about making sure that we keep that special trust and confidence with our families, with our students, because it’s all about making sure that we have students to teach and go into the workforce.”
NU committed to opening in the fall and previously announced the Nebraska Promise program, a free-tuition guarantee for middle-income Nebraskans seeking an education at NU. Carter said both initiatives show a commitment to students.
Carter said NU has been working with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the Global Center for Health Security at UNMC to create a 19-page checklist on how to safely open campuses in the fall.
No one will be forced to come to campus, including students and faculty, according to Carter, and NU will focus on how it can continue to provide an education to all of its students, whether through use of larger classroom spaces or through continued remote education.
Carter said NU will announce its budget and financial plans more in depth at the Board of Regents meeting in June and will announce more details related to NU finances in the future.
"My message to all Nebraskans, our current students or future students, is really simple: sign on,” Carter said. “Come to Nebraska. Stay in Nebraska. Come live, work, grow and learn with me at the University of Nebraska.”