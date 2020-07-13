The University of Nebraska system joined an amicus brief on Monday that opposes new federal guidelines requiring international college students to leave the country if their classes are online only.
By joining the brief, NU now supports a lawsuit seeking to block the new policy from U.S. Immigrations & Customs Enforcement. Filed last week by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the lawsuit has support from more than 180 colleges and universities around the country, including much of the Big Ten.
Proud our NU system is standing with our international students by joining this amicus brief. I also joined higher ed leaders across the country asking Congress to reverse this rule. https://t.co/HKZklhCluf— Ronnie D. Green (@RonnieDGreen) July 13, 2020
NU President Ted Carter issued a statement offering the system’s full support to international students at NU and around the country.
“International students contribute enormously to the academic, cultural, social and economic fabric of our campuses and communities,” Carter said. “We join colleagues across the country in hoping that these valued students will be provided as much flexibility as possible during a time of crisis.”