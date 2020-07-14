Federal judge Allison D. Burroughs announced that the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have agreed to rescind a policy that would bar international students taking online-only courses from residing in the United States at a Tuesday hearing.
According to the Harvard Crimson, ICE will revert back to the guidance it issued in March that allows international students taking online courses to reside in the United States on F-1 visas.
Burroughs said the parties had agreed to a resolution less than five minutes into the hearing for the case originally filed by Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology last week to bar DHS and ICE from enforcing the policy.
Harvard and MIT drew support from hundreds of institutions, dozens of cities and states and student organizations in their quest to keep international students on campus.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln joined the lawsuit against DHS and ICE yesterday, and university leaders are happy to see this decision come through.
“We are so glad to see this step taken,” UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said. “It is the right move for our international students and for higher education. We want to welcome the best and the brightest [to our campus.]”