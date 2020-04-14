The University of Nebraska Emergency Assistance Fund is available to enrolled students, faculty and staff across the NU system who are facing financial hardship amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the director of communications Melissa Lee.
The University of Nebraska Foundation, the private fundraising partner of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, created the NU Emergency Assistance Fund in the spring of 2019 as a way to support students, faculty and staff who were experiencing sudden unexpected financial hardship caused by any unexpected crises, including home displacement and natural disasters.
Last year, the fund was able to benefit those affected by the floods in Nebraska. This year, the fund can help those affected by any economic disparity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past three weeks, more than 66,000 people filed for unemployment in Nebraska, including NU students, according to the Nebraska Department of Labor.
“Luckily, this fund exists,” Lee said. “It’s another opportunity to support our students, faculty and staff who may be facing financial difficulty.”
In a statement from March 23, senior leadership across the NU system encouraged those in need to apply for the fund. They said students’ studies should not be compromised by uncertainties or unforeseen expenses.
According to the 2019-20 Association of Students of the University of Nebraska President Emily Johnson, students who are experiencing hardship in these uncertain times can look to the university for assistance.
“The university recognizes this is a crazy time,” she said. “Know that the university wants to look out for [students] and make sure that [students] are safe in the coming weeks.”
According to Lee, members and supporters of the NU community want to support the Emergency Assistance Fund. The NU Foundation accepts donations and gifts to the NU Emergency Assistance Fund via its website.
The application for the fund will remain open until April 30, and aid from the fund will be awarded on the basis of need and a variety of other factors by an evaluation committee. Applicants can receive up to $1,000 in aid by applying online or by sending an email to nuemergencyfund@nebraska.edu.
“The fund is existent in order to support members of the NU community,” Lee said. “It’s an opportunity to help our students in need.”