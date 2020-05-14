The University of Nebraska eliminated 20 positions this week as part of an effort to address an estimated $50 million fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of NU’s 14,000 employees, the majority were unaffected by the cuts. However, about $1.6 million was cut from Varner Hall according to spokeswoman Melissa Lee. This included about 10% from the Central Administration workforce and $840,000 from the Information Technology Services office.
Among the cuts were reductions-in-force, eliminating vacant administrative and IT positions, an assistant to the president, NU’s federal relations coordinator in Washington, D.C., the system’s chief compliance officer who works with campus Title IX and ADA coordinators and a global engagement coordinator who works with similar positions on the individual campuses.
Three open positions were also removed due to the cut including an internal auditor, an attorney in the general counsel’s office, and a senior adviser to the president.
According to the Lincoln Journal Star, 13 employees in the university’s IT division were also notified of their positions being released on Wednesday.
Additionally, NU halted new hires, suspended all university-sponsored travel, ordered a review of capital construction projects and ordered its Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses to cut spending by 3% for the remainder of the year.
Carter also asked employees to consider what the future will look like in higher education as he continues to work with administrators at NU’s system office and campus chancellors.