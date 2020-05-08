As the University of Nebraska plans to have in-person classes this fall, they’ve released a recovery guide for higher education institutions.
The University of Nebraska collaborated with the Global Center for Health Security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center to create a 19-page COVID-19 pandemic recovery guide as a way for university campuses to ensure safety for students returning in the fall.
The recovery guide includes three steps based on disease prevalence and the stability of available resources. Each step is based on retaining complete campus pandemic control. There is a minimum 14-day evaluation period between each step to ensure the criteria of each step have been met before advancing.
Additionally, the recovery guide provides a detailed checklist with guidance on controls, policies and procedures. The checklist suggests notions like improved airflow, enhanced policy approach to sick leave and COVID-19 education, screening and testing.