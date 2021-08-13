The University of Nebraska Board of Regents failed to pass a resolution against critical race theory at its meeting Friday.
The resolution — introduced by Regent and gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen — failed on a 5-3 vote. Regents Tim Clare, Jack Stark, Vice Chair Bob Phares, Elizabeth O’Connor and Barbara Weitz, as well as the four nonvoting student regents from each campus, voted against it.
Chair Paul Kenney, Pillen and Regent Rob Schafer voted for it.
“Simply put, this proposal is a solution looking for a problem and will no doubt create more problems than it solves,” Clare told his fellow regents. “I trust President Carter, I trust the chancellors, I trust our senior leadership, I trust our deans and I trust our faculty. Finally, I stand opposed to this resolution because it will only further divide us as a state, nation and even as a campus community.”
The resolution asked regents to oppose the imposition of critical race theory — an academic framework to analyze how race has impacted the United States — in NU curriculum, training and programming.
Regents were divided over the definition of “imposition,” with Phares stating the lack of forced education justifies his vote while Schafer wanted to ensure even if it’s not imposed now, it remains that way.
Schafer and a majority of the regents also celebrated the “textbook example of democracy” for the day and the civility students and others showed during testimony.
In a tweet, Pillen said while he’s disappointed in the resolution’s outcome the fight is not over.
From the #PillenPressTeam: Today, following a 3-5 vote of the NU Board of Regents on his Critical Race Theory resolution, Jim Pillen issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/iVroVzb7ym— Jim Pillen (@jim_pillen) August 13, 2021
“The issue isn’t going away,” the statement reads. “I will continue to oppose Critical Race Theory being imposed on students in higher education, and it will be a priority to ban it from Nebraska’s K-12 schools as governor.”
Ahead of the vote, NU President Ted Carter honed in on the word “imposition” in Pillen’s resolution and affirmed critical race theory is not a graduation requirement, though it is “absolutely” being discussed in classes.
Carter joined University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, University of Nebraska Omaha Chancellor Joanne Li, University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold and University of Nebraska at Kearney Chancellor Doug Kristensen in a July 21 statement in defense of academic freedom. Carter said the “nation is watching us today,” noting the resolution is the first of its kind, to his knowledge, to be taken up by a publicly elected university board.
The Board of Regents is charged with selecting the university president and campus chancellors, including with a search committee that brought Carter to NU in 2019 that Pillen chaired. Many regents cited faith in senior leaders and faculty for their vote.
NU students are not children, Carter said, and they are not a threat to discussions revolving around critical race theory.
“They are to think for themselves and be a future of not only Nebraska but our nation and the world,” Carter said. “I am very excited about the future. I am very excited about what I heard today, and I don’t think anything in our 152 year history has ever moved forward without student support.”
UNL Student Regent Batool Ibrahim, UNO Student Regent Maeve Hemmer, UNK Student Regent Noah Limbach and UNMC Student Regent Taylor Kratochvil, alongside O’Connor and Weitz, held a rally before the meeting on the steps of Varner Hall, where the meeting took place. About a dozen students bused from UNO to Lincoln for the meeting, while UNK students were in attendance as well.
Each student regent used their platform as representatives of approximately 52,000 NU students, taking a moment to explain their opposition and what comes next.
“We have a moral obligation as Americans to analyze and critique our history for what it is and what it was,” Ibrahim said. “The minute that we try to hide it, not talk about it, pit Black vs. white, we have failed our Founding Fathers. We have failed the people that came here to this country.”
In total, around 40 individuals packed Varner Hall to testify on critical race theory alone, with the majority of NU stakeholders voicing opposition to the resolution.
Association of Students of the University of Nebraska external Vice President Patrick Baker and co-chair of the Committee for Diversity and Inclusion Betty Dessie said diverse education and academic freedom are critical.
“You expect us to be the future leaders of Nebraska, but how can we do so when our academic freedom is stripped?” Dessie said.
Testimony also included well-known UNL faculty and administrators, such as professor Regina Werum, outgoing UNL American Association of University Professors chapter president; College of Law Dean Richard Moberly; College of Arts and Sciences Dean Mark Button; Faculty Senate President Steve Kolbe, who spoke on behalf of all four NU faculty senates; professor Jeannette Jones; professor Catherine Wilson, speaking on behalf of the Chancellor’s Commission on the Status of People of Color and retired professor Joe Starita, who, among many projects, has documented Native American injustices such as the Wounded Knee Massacre.
Danielle Conrad, American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska executive director, and Halley Taylor, education director for the Omaha chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, also testified in opposition.
In addition to the critical race theory resolution, regents unanimously approved a School of Computing for UNL’s College of Engineering, an $18 million budget increase for the construction of Kiewit Hall and $140,190 in performance-based merit pay for Carter bringing his total salary to $1,074,790 for the past fiscal year.
The following items were also approved:
Elimination of the bachelor of arts in computer science
Creation of a bachelor of science in environmental engineering
Creation of a bachelor of science in statistics and data analytics, the first in the state
Amendments to standing rules allowing regents to request to attend meetings virtually in the absence of an emergency declaration by the governor
Reappointing of Tom Henning and Dana Bradford to the Nebraska Innovation Campus Development Corporation for three-year terms, effective July 1, 2021
Public comment was also filled with more than a dozen community members who asked NU to reconsider its “vaccine passport” program through the Safer Community app and COVID-19 testing.
Vaccines nor face coverings are mandated heading into the fall semester, and Carter said they will not be at this time. However, this could change based on local conditions.
“I believe the end of the pandemic is in sight with the right action, but I think it’s still going to be up to us to do our part,” he said.
The Board of Regents will convene for its next scheduled meeting on Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.