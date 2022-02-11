The University of Nebraska Board of Regents met Friday and voted unanimously to allow for the sale of alcohol at university events, however, NU President Ted Carter said there will not be alcohol at Memorial Stadium this coming fall.
The passed addendum created a consistent set of rules across NU campuses where president and chancellors have the authority to allow the dispensation and consumption of liquor on NU campuses.
Two Regents, Student Regent Batool Ibrahim and Regent Elizabeth O’Connor, were not in attendance to vote on revising the policy. Student Regent Maeve Hemmer spoke on behalf of Ibrahim saying, “This policy would make student safety a priority.”
In tandem with the approval of dispensation and consumption of alcohol at collegiate events, the board unanimously approved the sale of alcohol at the Big Ten Wrestling Championship on March 5 and 6.
Public commenter, Chris Wagner, executive director of the Extra Mile Project, spoke on the revision allowing alcohol on university premises. Wagner touched on Carter’s statement of growth and impact, noting there will be economic growth but also growth in binge drinking.
The board also voted on the new vice chair as Regent Bob Phares stepped into Regent Paul Kenney’s role as chair of the Board.
With O’Connor absent, whoever is nominated would need four votes. Regent Barbara Weitz nominated Regent Tim Clare, seconded by Regent Jack Stark. Regent Jim Pillen nominated Regent Rob Schafer, seconded by Regent Paul Kenney.
The ballots came in with four votes for Clare and three for Schafer through a secret ballot. Clare of Lincoln is now the 2022 Vice Chair and will take over as Chair of the Board of Regents in 2023.
The board heard from Sen. Mike Hilgers regarding the 2022 legislative session, speaking about American Rescue Plan Act related funds and how they will be used. Hilgers proposed that this is the most complex budget of modern time for the state of Nebraska.
Paul Umbach, founder and president of Tripp Umbach, gave an economic impact report for the NU Systems. Through his research, he found that UNL contributed an economic impact of $2.9 billion and 23,448 jobs. The generated economic impact across NU campuses was $5.8 billion. Umbach described the impact of NU systems on the economy as a “$5.8 billion rock that hits the pond.”
Along with the total economic impact of UNL, UNL student spending generated an impact of $610 million towards the economy.
After the presentation, Carter added that this report would not be at the top of the headline, but it should be because, “This is a vision turned into a strategy.”
During the President’s remarks, Carter focused on two words: growth and impact. He spoke on the urgent issues facing Nebraskans, arguably being the workforce, according to Carter. Carter also touched on the lack of health care job opportunities in rural Nebraska. He mentioned that 14 Nebraska counties do not have a primary care physician today.
The board approved the acquisition of property located at 1030 Q St., which is currently occupied by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This acquisition of property will enable the Westbrook Music Building replacement. The university would also enter a 10-year term lease with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for space on campus if the proposal is approved.
Regents also approved the sale of Colonial Terrace at 33rd and Starr Streets, which is currently managed by University Housing and is reserved for couples with children or single custodial parents. The property was purchased in 1956 at $105,000 and is now appraised at $3.744 million as of November 2021 by Kubert Appraisal Group.
The Board of Regents will meet for its next scheduled meeting on Apr. 8, 2022.