The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will consider increased pay for NU President Ted Carter and enhanced academic programs at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln at its meeting Friday.
The meeting, which begins at 9 a.m., is highly publicized due to the inclusion of Regent and gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen’s resolution to stop the imposition of critical race theory in NU curriculum, training and programming.
While that remains a key focus heading into Friday’s meeting, the regents will also consider 15% performance-based merit pay for Carter per his contract. This would provide him an additional $140,190 from his base salary, increasing it to $1,074,790 if approved.
This same merit pay was available last year, but Carter asked that he not be given the pay in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regents will also consider creating a School of Computing, which would be established by renaming the existing Department of Computer Science and Engineering shared between the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Engineering.
The meeting agenda states enrollment in the department has grown 83% over the past five years, to nearly 1,000 students, and it’s expected to reach 2,500 full-time students by 2030. The school would house software engineering, computer engineering and computer science programs.
Chancellor Ronnie Green first announced the school in February 2020.
Due to additional costs brought on by the pandemic, the board will also review a requested $18 million budget increase for the construction of Kiewit Hall, bringing the total to $115 million.
The following items will also be considered:
Legislative update from state Sen. John Stinner, chair of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee
Elimination of the bachelor of arts in computer science
Creation of a bachelor of science in environmental engineering
Creation of a bachelor of science in statistics and data analytics, the first in the state
Amendments to standing rules allowing regents to request to attend meetings virtually in the absence of an emergency declaration by the governor
Reappointment of Tom Henning and Dana Bradford to the Nebraska Innovation Campus Development Corporation for three-year terms, effective July 1, 2021
Carter also included a self-assessment in the meeting agenda, reviewing eight quantitative metrics the regents placed on him to measure performance.
Of these, Carter celebrates the launch of his five-year strategy from August 2020 — with all 30 strategies implemented or in process — increases in enrollment and research awards, obtaining 2% annual state appropriations budget increases and partnerships with global and national organizations.
Carter also writes that a university-wide climate survey will be deployed by Gallup in September and October with the hope to analyze results in December and develop action plans for any identified issues. This will serve as a baseline for future work, he said.
While the past year has been difficult, Carter said he is filled with energy and optimism about NU’s future.
“We are emerging from a global pandemic in a position of strength — a great credit to your leadership and the incredible efforts of the chancellors, vice presidents and leaders across our university,” Carter said in his self-assessment to the board.
The Board of Regents will convene at 9 a.m. in Varner Hall, 3835 Holdrege St., with a public comment section available for those who wish to address the board.