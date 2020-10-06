The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will determine when students return to campus for the spring 2021 semester at its meeting on Thursday, Oct. 8.
The regents will meet in person at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center, with a second viewing location at the Baxter Arena in Omaha. Both viewings will be available to the public, according to the meeting agenda. Masks or face coverings will be required, and health and safety protocols will be in place.
NU President Ted Carter will provide a system-wide update at the meeting.
The spring 2021 academic calendar is set to be adjusted by the regents, which would set the first day of classes for University of Nebraska-Lincoln students for Jan. 25, with classes for the College of Law beginning on Jan. 19. The agenda states this would follow a three-week session that would run Jan. 4-22.
This adjusted calendar would eliminate spring break at UNL and set the last day of classes for May 1, allowing April 29-May 1 to serve as preparation for finals week. Final exams would be conducted between May 3-7 or between April 26-May 5 for the College of Law.
May 2021 commencements remain as scheduled on May 7 and May 8.
The board may also approve the creation of a Master of Science in supply chain management in the College of Business at UNL. The proposed online, 30-credit hour program would train students and prepare them to take positions related to supply chain management, according to the agenda.
Additionally, the regents will amend the University of Nebraska Student Code of Conduct to reflect the previous changes made to ensure compliance with federal Title IX regulations.
The regents will meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday with a stream of the meeting available here.