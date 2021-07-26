Student-athletes at the University of Nebraska have started a petition against a proposed NU Board of Regents resolution against “any imposition of critical race theory” in curriculum.
The petition — created by the nonprofit United College Athlete Advocates and released on July 16 — encourages regents to vote against the resolution from fellow Regent and gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen. If added to the official Aug. 13 meeting agenda, the resolution would require support from five of the eight voting members to pass.
Sadio Fenner, a senior Nebraska cross country and track and field athlete, said the petition started after Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts tweeted a draft of the resolution with his support to Pillen.
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be voting on a resolution opposing Critical Race Theory in the coming weeks. Thank you to NU Regent Jim Pillen for leading the fight against this divisive and anti-American philosophy! pic.twitter.com/UaNvzsD2aX— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) July 8, 2021
“It’s something that we’ve never seen before,” Fenner, who represents Nebraska for UCAA, said. “So, the fact that this decision can impact things within our own community, but also on the national standpoint, I think that was a little bit scary and definitely disheartening to see that that was a decision that you would make so quickly.”
Daniel Pearson, a co-founder of UCAA and former Husker golfer who graduated from UNL this spring, said he and Fenner as well as other current and former student-athletes began discussing how they felt about the petition and how they would respond.
Soon, UCAA released the online petition with assistance from Nebraska’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and Minority Student-Athlete Collective, which Fenner helped create.
“I think the petition was sort of the start of just action that we can accomplish in order to try to share our voice and the voice of our community and hopefully keep it in the curriculum,” Pearson said.
The petition gained more than 1,000 signatures within its first 48 hours, which has grown to over 1,700 as of Sunday, according to Pearson. Signatures range from current athletes, students, professors and staff to donors, alumni and community members.
“For far too long, people have become comfortable with evading conversations about race and equity,” the petition states. “Should the [B]oard of [R]egents vote against CRT, not only will they conserve this cowardly cultural practice, but this could potentially cause other institutions to follow suit.”
Pearson and Fenner are also drafting a letter to send directly to the Board of Regents.
Critical race theory has become the center of political debate at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln since Pillen’s resolution became public on July 8. According to Pearson, it challenges people to think critically about social, cultural and legal issues and have difficult conversations related to race.
Opponents, like Ricketts and Pillen, say the theory is anti-American, which is further dividing the country with no place in education. Pillen said the citizens of Nebraska expect NU to uphold citizens’ values.
“The imposition of Critical Race Theory on our students runs counter to those ideals by attempting to indoctrinate students and silencing their dissenting opinions,” Pillen said in a statement. “This resolution affirms a fair and balanced dialogue on all issues.”
However, Fenner said that while students may not sit around and discuss how great America is, they will look at what is wrong with the country and look to fix it.
“The university is a place of learning,” Fenner said. “If you completely just eliminate that source of knowledge, then I think you’re really doing a disservice to anybody that really appreciates education.”
One big part of growth, Fenner said, is humility and understanding some issues may hold people back. Without doing so, he said there is no way to move forward.
“It’s one thing to acknowledge the issue and then actually put plans in place to make it better,” Fenner said. “In order to do that, you have to have the knowledge to begin to have those conversations and begin to understand the environment that’s been set before you.”
The student-athletes also voiced concerns over the precedent Pillen’s resolution could set. Texas banned critical race theory in K-12 public classrooms through the Texas Legislature, and Florida banned the teachings in state schools through the Florida Board of Education, but few public universities have yet to tackle the topic.
Pillen acknowledged he may be the first public university regent in the country to introduce such a resolution, setting a difficult fight for university education compared to K-12.
“I think a lot of people that supported [the petition] agree that if Nebraska set this precedent, then it kind of knocks down that first domino and other universities might follow in that path,” Pearson said.
In an email with The Daily Nebraskan, Ricketts dismissed the UCAA as a liberal advocacy organization, though it’s still within its first month of formation. Fenner and Pearson said, however, that UCAA advocates for any issues facing college athletes, regardless of ideology.
“Every day, everything that we’re doing is trying to create a more unified environment that is breaking down barriers that have come from the division that’s been created within this country,” Fenner said. “Everything that all three groups are doing — between SAAC, MSAC and UCAA — is trying to work towards creating a better environment for everybody who’s in it.”
Pearson and Fenner said that while the meeting is weeks away, they urge the Board of Regents to support critical race theory, reaffirming a stance against discrimination, oppression and systemic racism, which Pearson said continues to negatively impact many Nebraskans.
“We aren’t the final decider, but we definitely should share our voice,” Pearson said. “I hope they take that, too, into account like the president has previously said that they hope to listen and learn with our community.”