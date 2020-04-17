The University of Nebraska announced free tuition is guaranteed to resident students from households with an annual income at or below $60,000.
At Friday’s NU Board of Regents meeting, President Ted Carter introduced the “Nebraska Promise,” a $5 million program which won’t need any additional funding from the state of Nebraska. NU Board of Regents will reallocate money from other initiatives to fund the “Nebraska Promise.”
The “Nebraska Promise” will start in fall 2020 and is expected to provide free tuition for around 1,000 students. Undergraduate students that qualify for free tuition can apply at all NU campuses, including the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Zach Wendling contributed to the reporting of this article.
This article was modified at 12:25 p.m. on Friday, April 17, to clarify that the free tuition program is for resident undergraduate students across the entire system, not just at UNL.