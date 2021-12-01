Indigenous People’s Month in November is not the only time to think about and appreciate the Native people of the United States; it is just one of many times to highlight and acknowledge the true history of the holiday people usually associate with the month: Thanksgiving.
Many people often associate November with Thanksgiving and everything people appreciate in their lives, but in 1990 President George H. W. Bush approved a resolution to make November a month to acknowledge the Native American heritage across the nation.
Kevin Abourezk, the managing editor of Indianz.com, says that while November and Thanksgiving is a time when children learn about Native people coming together with pilgrims, there is more to that history needing to be taught.
“Children are often still taught that Thanksgiving is a celebration of the 1621 feast between the Wampanoag and the English settlers and that Native people celebrate this event as well,” Abourezk said. “I don’t see any reason why children shouldn’t be taught about the 1621 feast, but they should understand that Native people don’t celebrate that feast the way settlers do.”
Colette Yellow Robe, an academic retention specialist in TRIO and one of six co-leaders of the Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity, said she was lucky to grow up on a reservation.
“What I have found to be the most striking feature is how sad people are that they didn't know,” Yellow Robe said. “And they want to know more.”
People don’t know what they don’t know, she said. Yellow Robe said the passing of National Native American Heritage month was something she felt so proud to see passed and was even prouder to see Indigenous People’s Day start in Nebraska.
“It may take a while just because change can't happen overnight,” Yellow Robe said. “But I have always found us [Nebraskans] to try to rectify things.”
Yellow Robe says she remembers that when the Nebraska Legislature passed Indigenous People’s Day in 2020, there was some push back the day she gave testimony at an event in support of the legislation.
While she’s seen people trying to be better, Yellow Robe said there are always ways to improve, especially with understanding Native Culture.
“People making headdresses for plains tribes for the Thanksgiving story, just very inappropriate cultural dehumanizing going on,” she said.
Abourezk said that when it comes to better appreciating Indigenous tribes and culture, people can research where they live and the history behind it.
“By learning which tribes once inhabited your home, you can begin to appreciate the centuries of violence and betrayal that forced most tribes from their homelands and pushed them to distant, often desolate places,” Abourezk said.
Abourezk says he celebrates Thanksgiving as a time to acknowledge family and friends he is thankful for, but the traditional story of the Wampanoag and pilgrims coming together should also be considered with the historical treatment of the Native people.
“For many Native people, celebrating the 1621 feast would be like Americans today celebrating the peace medals that Japan gave to four Americans prior to the attack on Pearl Harbor,” Abourezk said. “It would be honoring a singular act of reconciliation that was followed, at least in our case, by centuries of broken treaties, stolen lands, massacres and stolen children.
“It would be celebrating the worst betrayal in this country’s history in order to preserve America's fictionalized romantic notion of itself.”