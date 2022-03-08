Comedian Noel Miller spoke to University of Nebraska-Lincoln students Wednesday, March 2, at an event hosted by University Program Council at the Nebraska East Union.
Miller started his career on Vine and eventually moved over to YouTube and a podcast with comedian Cody Ko, “Tiny Meat Gang.” Miller is also a musician with hit songs, such as “Crow” and “Loophole.” He has made music with fellow podcaster Ko as well as his own songs.
Miller has been known for his “THAT'S CRINGE: Girl Defined" as well as “THAT'S CRINGE: Vape Hotbox” videos made with Ko, ranging from 18 to 29 million views.
Miller, who is currently on a comedy tour, performed 50 minutes of stand-up comedy and held a brief question and answer session for students. The stand-up portion featured jokes on sex, marijuana and Karl Marx.
One of Miller’s bits focused on Jeffrey Epstein, saying that people do not care enough about kids, causing the crowd to roar in laughter.
“I think society would react so much harder to [Epstein] if they said he was kicking dogs on that island,” Miller said. “Whole Foods moms will be building canoes all along the east coast, crossing the Atlantic.”
Miller also commented on hot people, saying that they’re the last people who should comment on socialism.
“It’s just funny to me because [hot people] are always going to be ahead,” Noel said. “Even if we lived in some extreme society where everyone in this room was given a ration of bread, there will still be hot people on Instagram with hundreds of pieces of bread.”
Miller also touched on Husker sports, opening the bit by asking attendees if UNL was a sports school, which prompted cheers for the Huskers from the crowd. He called out the trauma sports fans push down when they intensely react at sporting events.
Following the stand-up act, questions from the audience varied from Miller’s nicotine levels to his twitch streams.
Entertainment Chair of UPC Hana Pham said after the positive reaction to UPC bringing in Ko, UPC saw that there was availability for Miller to come to Lincoln and that it would be just as successful as the virtual Ko event the year before.
Rosie Reese, a sophomore communication studies major, said, “I honestly had zero expectations for tonight. I found him on Vine and then later on TikTok, and he’s just a really fun guy.”
Next to Reese, Anna Fischer, a sophomore communication sciences and disorders major, said that she came to the event to get a good laugh but that she didn’t know who he was before he came to UNL.
The event was filled with cheers from the audience, Miller cackling at his own jokes and even a personal moment with Miller talking to the audience about suicide.
“I’ll throw this out there,” Noel said. “Look, if you fight that feeling, I fought that feeling my whole life. This mantra has always kept me here: F*** around and find out.”