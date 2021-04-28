The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska 2021-22 senate will meet for its first full meeting Wednesday in what will also be the final meeting of the 2020-21 academic year.
President Batool Ibrahim, internal Vice President Taylor Jarvis and external Vice President Patrick Baker will all give their first executive reports.
Government Bill 1 will be presented. If this bill passes, ASUN will allocate up to $4250 from the Green Fund budget to the Student Organic Farm.
Additionally, the bill would also require the leaders of the farm to give a report to the senate body following the completion of the project.
“There is ample funding available for these projects, and our request this spring will allow us to continue to develop our program,” Sen. Kat Woerner said in a text.
The speaker of the senate and the appointments chair will be internally elected. Sens. Christine Trinh, Jake Drake, Alec Miller and Meyri Ibrahim were all nominated for speaker of the senate. Sen. Zoe Keese was nominated for the Appointments Board chair.
Additional nominations will be accepted.
Wednesday's senate meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Nebraska Union. Due to social distancing guidelines, the public is encouraged to attend via Zoom.