As president-elect Roni Miller looks ahead to her Association of Students of the University of Nebraska 2020-21 term, she said she is thankful for the opportunity to make a difference on campus and serve the student population.
ASUN held its elections last Wednesday after a month of campaigning from the two competing student election parties. Progress and Envision battled for spots on the executive team, the senate and within committees. Envision swept the election, with all of its candidates receiving a position.
Miller, a junior Spanish and political science double major, has been involved with ASUN for all of her college career, including as a member of Freshman Campus Leadership Associates, a senator for the College of Arts and Sciences and chair of the Campus Life and Safety Committee.
She said that for the next year, her team is looking to continue the efforts it has been making in mental health, diversity, divesting from fossil fuels and reforming Title IX. She said she is grateful that the student body elected her so she can continue these goals.
“I find myself expressing so much gratitude, and I think that’s something I have been unable to do throughout this campaign season because it’s just been me asking people for things,” she said. “ … I just want to express my gratitude for all the students that have supported Envision throughout it all.”
Miller said that she has been especially involved with Title IX, and she hopes to see changes in the future.
“I would really like to see a detailed report [on Title IX] given to the chancellor, and some action taken,” Miller said. “But action taken that includes student voice.”
Regarding mental health, Miller said she hopes to continue conversations with the Office of Student Affairs about intervention and prevention efforts.
As Envision and all of the members elected into the next ASUN term look toward what comes next, Miller said she is excited and ready to get started.
“I think there was always that question of feasibility that was brought up [during the campaigns], like, would that actually be able to occur, are [next year’s senators] actually going to work for that,” she said. “I think it is such a relief and such a point of excitement now to know that Envision has the opportunity to show that our ideas are feasible and can happen and will happen.”
Miller is determined not to let COVID-19 stop her plans for improving life on campus despite the university’s recent protective measures.
“[We will be] making sure that we set specific goals and put in plans in place to accomplish those goals,” Miller said. “And really set a lot of groundwork this summer so that this next school year, my senior year, we can have a really great vision in mind of what we would like to accomplish.”
Molly Durham, a junior biological sciences major, represented the College of Arts and Sciences as a senator this past year, and she said she was excited to see what Miller would do with her position.
“I think it’s super empowering that this is our second female president in a row,” Durham said. “[Miller] really served as a role model for me because she’s really good at getting people’s ideas flowing and like working with groups of people in that way.”
Overall, as Miller prepares for her year in office and beyond, she said she plans to continue living her life in a way that benefits others.
“Something that I do know about myself and that I do try to honor in every activity that I do is that idea to be a servant leader,” she said. “That is something that I am passionate about and that I care about, but that I can do well.”