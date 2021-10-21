A lot of people get nervous when they hear they have to take a science course. Dense, technical language and math can make the brain seem to slow down. Art or English majors might want a class with more ethics and discussions, while science-specific majors might want a break from all of the difficult and long problems they do for their classes.
If this sounds familiar, the College of Engineering has a new course that may be perfect for making someone think without all of the perceived downsides an engineering class might have.
The College of Engineering and the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering has put together a new course for anybody needing an ACE 4, CHME 204 Carbon Footprints: From Greenhouse Gases to Global Warming. This course is meant to inform any student about the use of carbon in a not-so-scary way, according to Hossein Noureddini, chair of and a professor within the department.
Karl Vogel, a communications specialist for the College of Engineering, said students can add the course to their shopping cart on MyRed and officially enroll during their priority registration time. Enrollment begins Oct. 25.
“This is mainly just designed to give you more information about these issues,” Noureddini said. “It's not an engineering course really.”
Noureddini emphasizes this course is for every student, containing very little chemistry or math. The only prerequisite is MATH 101, 103 or placement into MATH 102 or above. The course is really more of a discussion and will hopefully make students think about their consumption of carbon-based products.
“Bottled water has a carbon footprint,” Noureddini said. “Everything. So [everyone has] to be more careful.”
Gustavo Larsen, the professor of the new course, said the course will cover carbon accounting, which he explained while using a cup he has with him.
“Take this cup, right, and you follow the energy cost, the extraction of the raw materials, all the way through the useful life of it, and all the way to disposal,” Larsen said. “So, in that process, you have a carbon tax to the environment that you need to calculate.”
CHME 204 helps any student understand the amount of carbon used in their everyday life, Larsen says.
”Our average per capita carbon footprint (as CO2 emissions) in the US is about 16 tons/yr, not 8 tons/yr,” Larsen said in an email. “The world average is about 4 tons/yr, and globally, we probably need to target 2 tons/yr, tops.”
Any resource bought has a choice and a carbon consequence linked to it, Noureddini said. He explains that everything, even the space someone takes up or lives in, has a carbon consequence.
“If you're living in a space, that is space as a carbon footprint,” he said. “So if you're living in a mansion, it has a larger footprint than living in a one-bedroom apartment.”
People have choices, and the course will challenge everyone on those choices, Noureddini said. The course doesn’t call people out or force people to change, but it does point out the consequences to one’s actions.
“This is not a debate about whether we have global warming or not,” Noureddini said. “That, to me, is pretty established. We don't want to start there.”