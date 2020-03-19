The Nebraska Union and Nebraska East Union will be closed for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Nebraska Unions’ website, the unions will close March 21. Ryan Lahne, director of the Nebraska Unions, sent an email to unions employees that said the Nebraska East Union’s reduced dining option will still be available for a number of students, but other services, including the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center, will close.
The decision was made in accordance with University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green’s order to reduce services on campus.
Previously, the unions adapted to COVID-19 by reducing hours of operation to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and closing on the weekend. Additionally, the buildings implemented social distancing policies.
Lahne said in the email that supervisors will contact employees about working from home. He said he hopes employees will be able to receive equivalent wages, but the work they do will require flexibility.
“I am so thankful that we are in this together,” he said in the email. “I remain confident that we have the ability to get through what is to come together.”