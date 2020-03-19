Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. Cloudy and windy overnight. Low 18F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. Cloudy and windy overnight. Low 18F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.