Recent polls found that rural Nebraskans have less trust in the media, voting systems and health information than Nebraskans living in metropolitan areas.
The Nebraska Rural Poll, now in its 26th year, is conducted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln department of Agricultural Economics and partners with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension. It involves surveying rural Nebraskans on a variety of issues and comparing those results with the Nebraska Metro Poll.
The two polls were conducted at the same time with the exact same questions, according to Becky Vogt, a survey research manager within the Department of Agricultural Economics. The topics included in the poll come from public input and then are refined before being sent out to the public for response.
“We ask for people across the state to submit ideas so that we can see what is on people’s minds; what do they think is important,” Vogt said. “But then, ultimately, we meet and make the decisions based on what we think will work best this year.”
The topics that the group who puts the poll together decided on were trust in media, institutions and health information. The poll also asked about the impact of the pandemic.
According to the poll, Nebraskans in metropolitan areas tended to have more trust in voting institutions than rural Nebraskans, with 30% of metro Nebraskans answering they had a “great deal” of trust compared to just 22% of respondents in the rural poll.
Metro respondents also tended to have much higher trust in media outlets than their rural counterparts. However, the rural poll showed higher trust in local newspapers.
Vogt said the same topic of trust in media was asked in the poll four years ago and was asked again to ascertain whether or not anything has changed. According to a Nebraska Today article, rural Nebraskans are less trusting of the media than in 2017.
The 2021 polls also found more metro Nebraskans had trust in where health information was coming from versus the rural poll. In the metro poll, 46% of people who responded answered “a lot” when asked about trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compared to 20% in the rural poll.
“I have concerns about the trust we have in our public health institutions, like the CDC,” said L.J. McElravy, the associate dean for professional development in the Office of Graduate Studies and an associate professor of agricultural leadership, education and communication. “That’s just something that sticks to me as concerning because if we don't trust these kinds of institutions, then how do we navigate health crises?”
The poll also looked at trust in various parts of state and federal government, education systems and the court system.
McElravy, who was also part of the team that works on the rural poll, said having these kinds of surveys are important because they help give insight to communities and areas.
“I think it’s really important for folks who are making decisions about our community's well-being to have an insight as to what people think,” he said.
McElravy encourages Nebraskans who receive these surveys to fill them out so their voices can be heard.
“The seat of government is in Lincoln; Omaha’s not too far away,” he said. “The concentration of political power in the state is on the east side of the state, and so making sure that folks from across the state get heard and have their opportunity to express themselves is something that the rural poll has been trying to do in its 26 years of existence.”