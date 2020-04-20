The Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid has created the Nebraska Graduation Pledge to support students who are graduating this semester.
An email from said the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will cover students’ tuition for any remaining classes they need to complete their graduation requirements this summer or fall.
To be eligible, students must have applied for May 2020 graduation by the January deadline. They also need to prove their spring semester classes would have fulfilled their graduation requirements but COVID-19 prevented the completion of those courses.According to the email, a class required for graduation that changed after March 30 and before the April 24 withdrawal date would make students eligible for this offer.
The email said students can complete the Nebraska Graduation Pledge form, and the Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid will assess their eligibility. Final determinations will be made at the end of the Spring 2020 semester.
“We are proud of how far you’ve come and excited for what you have yet to create,” Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid said in an email.